UK QB Terry Wilson is ‘all-in’ this season

LEXINGTON — Terry Wilson isn’t looking back.

Although some college players are skipping the season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kentucky quarterback plans to return after missing most of last year because of a knee injury two games into the season. Wilson made his plans known on Twitter this week.

“Man .. y’all know I’m all in,” he said in the tweet after admitting he “had a lot to think about” before making a final decision on whether or not to return for his senior season.

Wilson has been part of the team’s voluntary workouts and has felt comfortable in a “bubble” environment.

“At the facility they’re doing a good job of keeping us bubbled and making sure that we’re following the protocols and doing what we need to do—wearing our masks, hand sanitizing and taking our temperature before every workout,” Wilson said on “The Paul Finebaum Show” recently. “We’re all adjusting, but we’re really hungry for this season. It’s like, why would this have to happen right now? This is the season we’ve all been wanting, everybody’s back and we’re ready to go.”

Wilson is 12-3 as a starter at Kentucky and became the first player in school history to throw for more than 1,500 yards and rush for 500 or more yards in the same season, guiding the Wildcats to their first 10-win season in 41 years in 2019.

Wilson said the Wildcats are “full-go” after the Southeastern Conference released plans for a 10-game season last week.

“Everybody’s pumped up,” he said. “You look at the defense and they’re pumped up, they’re communicating. You look at the offense and we’re communicating, we’re pumped up, we’re getting lined up and we’re just working hard. You can tell that the guys are ready just for any news, anything. But we all want to play this season and that’s just what we’re looking forward to.”

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square is also on board to play this season.

“Tag me in too,” Square said in a tweet.

Ray Lewis’ sons will transfer to play football at Kentucky

LEXINGTON — Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky.

Rayshad Lewis and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decisions Wednesday on verified Twitter accounts. A Wildcats football spokeswoman says the brothers are confirmed walk-ons.

Rayshad Lewis, 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, played wide receiver and special teams as a senior at Maryland last season after switching from defense the previous year. He previously played at Utah State before transferring to Maryland.

Rahsaan Lewis, a 5-11, 181-pound receiver, played several games at Florida Atlantic last season before redshirting. He began his collegiate career at Central Florida and played in seven contests as a defensive back.

Ray Lewis was a 2018 Hall of Fame inductee following a 17-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection was twice named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year after an All-America college career at Miami (Florida).