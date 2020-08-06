GOLF

Fite finishes 3rd at Kentucky Stroke Play Championships

August 6, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County grad and current University of Kentucky women’s golfer Sarah Fite finished third at the Kentucky Stroke Play Championships at Griffin Gate Golf Course on Thursday. Fite shot back-to-back 70’s and finished four-under-par, three strokes off the lead. (UK Athletics)

Mason County grad and current University of Kentucky women’s golfer Sarah Fite finished third in the inaugural Kentucky Women’s Stroke Play Championships.

Fite shot back-to-back rounds of 70 at Griffin Gate Golf Club, good for four-under-par and three strokes off of winner Ke’Asha Phillips from Owensboro, who won the tournament by a stroke over MacKenzie Neal of Richmond after sinking a long birdie putt on the 18th hole to win it.

Fite’s round on Thursday consisted of five birdies and three bogeys while on Wednesday notched four birdies with two bogeys.

The solid performance from the 2016 KHSAA state champ should bring her even more momentum as she heads into the fall season for the Wildcats. She’s coming off a breakout junior year entering her fourth season with the team. In an interview in April, Fite said she planned to use the NCAA waiver process to be granted an extra year of eligibility.

The 2020 fall season is scheduled to start September 11 for Kentucky with the Cardinal Cup in Simpsonville.