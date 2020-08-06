Throwback Thursday

August 6, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is Mike Ishmael with the Burlington Expos from 1987. Mike was a outstanding athlete from Fleming County and later starred for four seasons with the Morehead State Eagles baseball team. Mike was inducted into the Morehead State Hall of Fame in 2007. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

