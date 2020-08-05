HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Royals claim another top two finish

August 5, 2020
In five tournaments so far this KHSAA golf season, Mason County’s boys golf team has finished no worse then second.

They continued that trend on Wednesday when the Royals shot 299 and finished in second place behind St. Henry’s 295 at the Highlands Invitational at AJ Jolly Golf Course.

It’s their second best score this season as a team, breaking the 300-marker twice now as they shot a 297 on Monday at the Ashland Invitational at Bellefonte Country Club.

Mason Butler recorded his fifth straight top-five finish as he ended the day with an even-par 71, tying for fifth individually.

Logan Shepherd recorded a top 10 finish with a 74.

Those two were followed by Zack Ring (76), a season best score for him while Kaden Grooms and Evan Schumacher finished with 78’s for the team scoring.

They’ll play in their fourth tournament in as many days Thursday when they play in the Beechwood Invitational at Hickory Sticks.

Fleming County finished eighth as a team with a score of 321.

The Panthers were led by Logan Hughes top 10 finish by shooting a 74. He was followed by Adam Hargett (79), Hunter High (82), Seth Hickerson (86) and Conner Grannis (102).

Lewis County’s Logan Liles continued his high-level play, shooting a one-under-par 71 and finishing in a three-way tie for second, a stroke off Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon. Liles now has two first place finishes, a second and a fourth place finish in four tournaments this season.

Liles’ teammate Avery Sartin shot a 88.