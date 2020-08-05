Royals claim another top two finish

August 04, 2020
The Mason County boys’ golf team continued to show off their depth on Monday at the Ashland Invitational at Bellefonte Country Club.
The Royals shot 297 as a team and beat the field by 28 strokes to earn their second first-place finish of the season in three tournaments. In lapping the field, the Royals No. 8 golfer, Grant Owens would have been the third best score on any other team in the 10-team field.
Leading the way for Mason County was Logan Shepherd as he continues to knock on the door for a first-place finish in a tournament. His 71 was off Pikeville’s Cam Roberts 69 by two strokes, Roberts taking home medalist honors, Ashland’s Connor Calhoun second with an even-par 70.
Following Shepherd in fifth for the Royals was Mason Butler with a 74 as he continues to stay steady by shooting a 72, 75 and 74 to start the season in his first three tournaments, all three top five finishes individually. Kaden Grooms followed with a 75 and Evan Schumacher carded a 77 for the Royals first team scoring on the day.
Jake Feldhaus (81), Owens (82), Zack Ring (82) and Quin Grooms (87) rounded out the Royals scoring, Feldhaus, Owens and Quin Grooms playing as individuals.
Pikeville finished second with a 325, Russell third at 332 and Fleming County finished fourth as a team with a score of 338.
The Panthers were led by Logan Hughes with a 75, Hughes finishing in a tie for sixth in the individual scoring.
Following Hughes was Adam Hargett (85), Seth Hickerson (87), Hunter High (91) and Calvin Dehart (99).
Lewis County’s Logan Liles added a top-five finish with a 72, finishing fourth. Liles’ teammate Avery Sartin shot a 84 as they played as individuals on the day.
ROYALS SECOND AT COOPER CLASSIC
The Royals followed up on Tuesday with a second-place finish at the Cooper Classic at Boone Links with a team score of 318.
Mason Butler led the way in scoring with a 74 and another top-five finish. He was followed by Kaden Grooms who tied for eighth with a 77.
Logan Shepherd (82), Zack Ring (85) and Evan Schumacher (90) rounded out the team scoring.
Jake Feldhaus (81), Grant Owens (83) and Quin Grooms played as individuals.
In four tournaments this season, the Royals have two firsts and two second place finishes. They’ll head to AJ Jolley on Wednesday to play in the Highlands Invitational.
Ashland Invitational
Bellefonte Country Club
Par 70
Team Scores
1. Mason County — 297
2. Pikeville — 325
3. Russell — 332
4. Fleming County — 338
5. Greenup County — 345
6. East Carter — 346
7. Elliott County — 351
8. Ashland — 361
9. Boyd County — 370
10. West Carter — 378
Individual Scores
Cam Roberts (Pikeville) — 69
Connor Calhoun (Ashland) — 70
Logan Shepherd (Mason County) — 71
Logan Liles (Lewis County) — 72
Mason Butler (Mason County) — 74
Kaden Grooms (Mason County) — 75
Logan Hughes (Fleming County) — 75
Dylan Stultz (Greenup County) — 76
Jon Bryant (Pikeville) — 77
Clayton Ison (Boyd County) — 77
Evan Schumacher (Mason County) — 77
Gunner Cassity (Russell) — 78
Titus McGlone (East Carter) — 78
Barry Alexander (Walton-Verona) — 79
Tyson Webb (West Carter) — 80
Jake Feldhaus (Mason County) — 81
Max Waddell (Russell) — 81
Jaden Gordon (Greenup County) — 82
Grant Owens (Mason County) — 82
Zack Ring (Mason County) — 82
Colin Street (Pikeville) — 83
Cameron Adams (Elliott County) — 84
Avery Sartin (Lewis County) — 84
Adam Hargett (Fleming County) — 85
Price Harris (East Carter) — 85
Brodie Kilburn (Russell) — 85
Kolton Kirk (Russell) — 85
Eli Griffith (Elliott County) — 86
Riley Thompson (Pikeville) — 86
Aaron Adams (Elliott County) — 87
Cody Fouts (East Carter) — 87
Quin Grooms (Mason County) — 87
Seth Hickerson (Fleming County) — 87
C.J. Bartram (Russell) — 88
Boone Gibson (Greenup County) — 88
Christian Parker (Rowan County) — 89
Torin Kirk (Russell) — 89
Parker Miller (Ashland) — 89
Hunter High (Fleming County) — 91
Jacob Baker (Boyd County) — 92
Caleb Campbell (Ashland) — 92
Curtis Davis (Russell) — 92
Braydon DeHart (West Carter) — 94
Gatlin Griffith (Elliott County) — 94
Tucker Adams (Fairview) — 95
Trevor Callahan (West Carter) — 95
Alex Deborde (Boyd County) — 95
Evan Napier (East Carter) — 96
Dylan Street (Pikeville) — 96
Brady Blevins (Greenup County) — 99
Calvin Dehart (Fleming County) — 99
Blake Justice (Pikeville) — 101
Cameron Gibson (Boyd County) — 106
Lucas Crooks (East Carter) — 107
Nathan Webb (West Carter) — 109
Gavin Whitt (Elliott County) — 109
Isaac Campbell (Ashland) — 110
Alec Stone (Boyd County) — 114
RJ Veach (Greenup County) — 117
Liam Ferguson (Ashland) — 118
Josh Varney (Pikeville) — 119
Troy Gardner (Ashland) — 121
JC Crance (Fairview) — 136
Michael Blair (Ashland) — 142
Tanner Reihs (Fairview) — 148
Cooper Classic
Boone Links Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Highlands — 305
2. Mason County — 318
3. Ryle — 319
4. Grant County — 328
5. Covington Catholic — 330
6. Cooper — 333
7. Conner — 344
8. Beechwood — 346
9. Oldham County — 358
10. Villa Madonna — 359
11. Ryle “B” — 382
12. Highlands “B” — 390
13. Owen County — 397
14. Cooper “B” — 411
15. Boone County — 419
16. Pendleton County — 425
17. Holy Cross — 448
Individual Scores (Top 10)
Rylan Wotherspoon, Cooper — 69
Ian Asch, Covington Catholic — 73
Luke Muller, Highlands — 73
Mason Butler, Mason County — 74
Tyler Mitts, Grant County — 74
Joel Craft, Highlands — 75
Christopher Harpum, Ryle — 75
Justin Gabbard, Highlands — 77
Matthew Marlette, Villa Madonna — 77
Kaden Grooms, Mason County — 77
Will Stamm, Beechwood — 77
Evan Stewart, Conner — 77