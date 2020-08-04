Football schedules set for area teams

Logan Liles will be making the mail man busy in Vanceburg the next few days.

The Lewis County junior claimed another co-medalist finish, his second in two days as he tied with Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon with a one-over-par 73 at Maysville Country Club on Saturday for the Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational.

With the new guidelines to help social distancing with COVID-19, Liles has been done in the clubhouse well before the final group in his first two tournaments. Shotgun starts and trophy ceremonies have been eliminated, spacing the tournaments out over time time and awards being mailed to the winners. Liles was done by 12:15, right as the final group was teeing off, the junior finding out of his finish more than six hours later and medalist honors to come with it.

“I’ll probably get them in the mail sometime next week,” Liles said. “I didn’t think that score would do it honestly. Everything was really soft at first, but with the torrential rain and most of the field still being out on the course I thought I might be able to hang in there.”

The torrential rain mixed in with some lightning caused a weather delay for nearly two hours, making for a long day at the course.

“About a 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.,” Mason County coach Chad Mefford said, who helped run the tournament, making sure each group teed off on time and play remained on pace.

The Royals just missed on their second straight first-place finish, St. Henry edging Mason County with a team score of 308 to the Royals 309.

“St. Henry is always a good team. Clipped us by one,” Mefford said.

With no scores at or under par on the day, the rainy conditions mixed in with a longer course made posting a low number tough.

“The Country Club is not an easy course, it’s big with small greens and the weather changed things after. There were some good players out here too. The rain made the course longer and no carry or roll out makes for a longer approach,” Mefford said.

While a 73 may not have created much optimism for a first-place finish, the two that teed it up first on the day ending up claiming the top spots. Both Liles and Wotherspoon were even through 13 holes on Saturday, and hung on from there in the final five holes, no one else able to crack even-par on the day.

“I scrambled pretty good, got up and down a few times,” Liles said. “I saved par on No. 10 with a long putt and that gave me momentum on the back nine. It’s fun to be able to come in and post two solid scores back-to-back days.”

Others were close, Mason County’s Logan Shepherd and Highlands’ Luke Muller shooting 74’s to tie for third, Shepherd just missing a hole-in-one on the Par 3, 13th hole, sticking his tee shot within inches of the cup.

“Three birdies on the back. Finishing strong on the back nine is key for him,” Mefford said. “Logan is really close, it wouldn’t surprise me if he won one here soon.”

It was a six-way tie for fifth from there, Mason County’s Mason Butler in the group of six to shoot 75 and end the day at three-over. Butler, with his second top five in as many days, was joined by Grant County’s Kyle Lewis, St. Henry’s Ryan Butler and Kevin Tobergate, Highlands’ Justin Gabbard and Beechwood’s Will Stamm.

Rounding out the Royals scoring to earn them the second-place finish in one of their two home tourneys this season was Evan Schumacher with a 79, Zack Ring 81 and Kaden Grooms 83.

“We’ve got five scorers, so any way to get four scores. We’ve got a little more depth there and they’ve all been in that range and can step up in any tournament,” Mefford said.

After a day off Sunday, the Royals will play four tournaments in four days, starting off on Monday in Ashland when they play at Bellefonte Country Club.

The Royals also entered a “B” team in the Invitational, Jake Feldhaus leading that group with an 80 as they finished eighth with a team score of 348. Feldhaus was followed by Grant Owens (82), Quin Grooms (93) and Trey Cracraft (93).

Feldhaus, a seventh grader, has been knocking on the door to crack into the top five and may do so here soon.

“For a 12-year-old that’s really unbelievable. He’s been in that range consistently,” Mefford said.

After St. Henry and Mason County in the team scoring, Grant County (313), Highlands (317) and Great Crossing (320) rounded out the top five. Fleming County finished sixth at 323, led by freshman Seth Hickerson who posted a 77 and has the potential for a breakout season, Saturday being a good start.

The Panthers were followed by Hunter High (81), Adam Hargett (82), Logan Hughes (83) and Calvin Dehart (91).

The Panthers “B” team shot 382, Owen Manning (93), Ashton Watson (100), Jared Wallingford (100) and Connor Grannis (110) rounding out the scoring.

Lewis County had two other individuals participate, Avery Sartin shooting a 94 and Nathaniel Sweeney with a 168.

The Panthers and Lions will also be in Ashland on Monday.

SCORING

Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational

Maysville Country Club

Par 72, 6,464 yards

TEAM SCORES

1. St. Henry — 308

2. Mason County — 309

3. Grant County — 313

4. Highlands — 317

5. Great Crossing — 320

6. Fleming County — 323

7. Bourbon County — 340

8. Mason County “B” — 348

9. Beechwood — 351

10. Great Crossing “B” — 360

11. Cooper — 361

12. Highlands “B” — 365

13. Villa Madonna — 368

14. Fleming “B” — 382

15. Grant County “B” — 391

INDIVIDUALS

*Logan Liles, Lewis Co. — 73

*Rylan Wotherspoon, Cooper — 73

Logan Shepherd, Mason Co. — 74

Luke Muller, Highlands — 74

Mason Butler, Mason Co. — 75

Kyle Lewis, Grant Co. — 75

Ryan Butler, St. Henry — 75

Kevin Tobergate, St. Henry — 75

Justin Gabbard, Highlands — 75

Will Stamm, Beechwood — 75

Tyler Mitts, Grant Co. — 76

Alex Bennett, Great Crossing — 76

Jake Wells, Bourbon Co. — 77

Mason Butler, St. Henry — 77

Seth Hickerson, Fleming Co. — 77

Cedric Cohen, Grant Co. — 79

Evan Schumacher, Mason Co. — 79

Jake Feldhaus, Mason Co. — 80

Kory Blake, Bourbon Co. — 80

Zack Ring, Mason Co. — 81

Gabe Ryan, St. Henry — 81

Hunter High, Fleming Co. — 81

Joel Craft, Highlands — 81

Grant Owens, Mason Co. — 82

Adam Hargett, Fleming Co. — 82

Charlie Gorman, Highlands — 83

Logan Hughes, Fleming Co. — 83

Bryce Spencer, Grant Co. — 83

Ben Bosse, Grant Co. — 83

Matthew Marlete, Villa Madonna — 83

Matt Schaefer, St. Henry — 83

Landon Bergman, Great Crossing — 83

Kaden Grooms, Mason Co. — 83

Jack Caudill, Great Crossing — 84

Ben Epplin, Beechwood — 86

Steven Schuliger, Cooper — 86

Izaac Gorman, Highlands — 87

Robert Sift, Great Crossing — 87

Landon Martin, Bourbon Co. — 88

Hayden Bishop, Beechwood — 88

Nate Surrey, Highlands — 89

Brennan Gorman, Grant County — 89

Adam Bandsetter, Villa Madonna — 89

Connor Smith, Great Crossing — 89

Hank Schik, Highlands — 90

Xavier Camacho, Grant Co. — 91

Jacob Mckmennan, Great Crossing — 91

Calvin Dehart, Fleming Co. — 91

Isaih Lumpkin, Highlands — 92

Owen Manning, Fleming C0. — 93

Quin Grooms, Mason Co. — 93

Tre Cracraft, Mason Co. — 93

Parker Arnold, Bourbon Co. — 93

Reven Marcum, Great Crossing — 93

Ashton Cochran, Great Crossing — 93

Avery Sartin, Lewis Co. — 94

Ryan Toole, Highlands — 95

Joey Case, Villa Madonna — 98

Alex Male, Villa Madonna — 98

Chandlelr Mcgowan, Cooper — 99

Ashton Watson, Fleming Co. — 100

Jared Wallingford, Fleming Co. — 100

Ty Eviston, Beechwood — 102

Grant Dalton, Cooper — 103

Josh Fields, Cooper — 104

Hunter Calf, Grant Co. — 105

Connor Grannis, Fleming Co. — 110

Mac Valentine, Highlands — 110

Casey Hawes, Beechwood 112

Brady Dunn, Grant Co. — 113

Connor Fultz, Great Crossing 114

Joseph Hazlett, Mason Co. — 123

Nathaniel Sweeney, Lewis Co. — 168

*= co-medalist