HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Football schedules set for area teams

August 4, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

When the news hit from the July 28 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting, football teams in Kentucky needed to figure out how to adjust their schedule with the first three games of the season wiped out.

With an additional week added to the regular season, it left nine open weeks to schedule games for KHSAA sponsored games. Those games could only include in-state opponents or school’s that bordered the Bluegrass along state lines.

Some area schools elected to fill their schedule with all nine games, others went with eight.

Here’s a look at each one (subject to change):

Mason County (8 games)

Sept. 11 — Grant County

Sept. 25 — Pendleton County*

Oct. 2 — at Frankfort

Oct. 9 — at Fleming County*

Oct. 16 — Lewis County*

Oct. 23 — at Powell County*

Oct. 30 — at Greenup County

Nov. 6 — Harrison County

Fleming County (9 games)

Sept. 11 — Rowan County

Sept. 18 — at East Carter

Sept. 25 — Russell

Oct. 2 — at Powell County*

Oct. 9 — Mason County*

Oct. 16 — Pendleton County*

Oct. 23 — at Lewis County*

Oct. 30 — at Harrison County

Nov. 6 — at Bath County

Lewis County (8 games)

Sept. 11 — at Nicholas County

Sept. 18 — at Rowan County

Sept. 25 — Powell County*

Oct. 2 — at Pendleton County*

Oct. 16 — at Mason County*

Oct. 23 — Fleming County*

Oct. 30 — Fairview

Nov. 6 — Morgan County

Bracken County (8 games)

Sept. 11 — at Trimble County

Sept. 18 — Jackson County

Sept. 25 — at Dayton

Oct. 2 — at Paris*

Oct. 9 — at Bishop Brossart*

Oct. 16 — Clinton County

Oct. 23 — Nicholas County*

Oct. 30 — Newport

*= District game

Teams can begin official practice on August 24 with the day of first games coming September 11, giving teams 18 days of practice before things count for real.