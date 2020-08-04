OHSAA, Ohio governor’s office continues to work on contact sports plan for this fall

MOREHEAD — Days after collecting the Bluegrass Golf Tour’s Boys Player of the Year honor for 15-18-year-olds, Logan Liles continued his strong summer by earning co-medalist honors at Friday’s Eagle Trace Invitational, the annual tournament which opens the Kentucky high school golf season.

The Lewis County junior carded a 70 on the par-72, 6,502-yard Eagle Trace Golf Course to finish atop the standings along with Boyle County’s Colten Wilson. Friday’s result was the fifth time he won or tied for medalist honors this summer. He also has two other top-three and a two top-five finishes to his credit.

“I guess I’d call it a hot streak,” Liles said of his recent play. “I had a minor swing change at the beginning of June and once I got dialed in, I hit more greens, my irons got tighter, had fewer putts and that continued today.”

Liles began on the 10th hole and was 1-under on the back nine. He bogeyed the 364-yard par-4 first, but responded with a two on the 152-yard, par-3 third and capped off the day with a birdie on the 512-yard, par-5 ninth.

“On hole nine, I had a 25-yard shot. I almost chipped in and got a tap in birdie to got me in to a tie for the lead,” Liles said. “I really battled today. I had two opening bogeys. We had pretty heavy fog and it was hard to see when teeing off in that. I had a couple little mistakes on greens, but for the most part I hit wedges pretty good and that led to six birdies on the day.”

Mason County also did not miss a beat in its return to play. After finishing as the 12th Region runner-up last fall, the Royals finished atop the leaderboard alongside Boyle County by shooting a 300.

“We had some tough conditions, the course was really soggy, but overall I was really pleased,” said Mason County head coach Chad Mefford. “We didn’t do anything spectacular, (but) our top seven shot 82 or under today. We haven’t had that in a while and to get into our top five it’s going to be a battle all year.”

The trio of junior Mason Butler (72), junior Kaden Grooms (74) and junior Logan Shepherd (75) led the way by posting top-10 individual finishes.

“Mason shot even today, but he had quite a few looks at birdies and just didn’t get them in. My No. 2-man, Logan Shepherd, eagled No. 9 to go to 3-under before heading to the back nine. He had some adversity on the back nine and was really down about that. But once he has a few good back nines to finish, he’ll be ok,” Mefford said. “(Kaden) has just come on. He’s one of those kids with all the talent … he’s a super putter around the green and once he gets mind right he’s going to be a good player.”

Mason County’s junior Zach Ring carded a 79, while senior Evan Schumacher completed the day with a 80. Freshman Quin Grooms (79) and seventh-grader Jake Feldhaus (82) competed as individuals.

Defending 12th Region champ Montgomery County finished third with a 309, followed by Scott County (330) in fourth. Russell (332), East Carter (339), Madison Southern (344), Elliott County (369), West Carter (369), Greenup County (392), Ashland Blazer (478) and host Rowan County (481) rounded out the field.

Wilson birdied the par-4, 368-yard fifth then two holes later bogeyed the par-4, 398-yard eighth. He made up for it with an eagle on the par-5, 512-yard ninth to sit 2-under at the turn. He struggled to start the back nine recording a pair of bogeys on the two par-4 holes, before bouncing back with birdies on the par-4, 323-yard 15th and the par-3, 181-yard 17th to finish with a 70.

“I was putting very well and even rolled a nearly 50-footer on nine, which is a confidence boost,” Wilson said. “I’ve had some parts of my game going in and out this summer, it’s just been a grind to try and keep it together and play as good as I can. I could’ve been a little better off the tee, but I fought it and managed it very well today.”

Boyle County’s Jack Briese and Montgomery County’s Logan McCormick both carded a 71 to tie for third. Butler finished fifth, followed by Grooms in sixth, with Montgomery’s Chandler McCoy, Scott County’s Ethan Flanders, Boyd County’s Clayton Ison and Shepherd all notching 75’s to round out the top 10.

In addition to Liles, Lewis County had one other representative in the field. Junior Avery Sartin finished the day with a 91.

The Royals return to action tomorrow with the Mason County/St. Patrick Invitational at the Maysville Country Club. Several Lewis County players are also expected to participate there.

SCORING

Rowan County Invitational

At 6,502 yard par-72 Eagle Trace Golf Course, Morehead

*Co-medalist

Team scores

t-1. Mason Co. — 300

t-1. Boyle Co. — 300

3. Montgomery Co. — 309

4. Scott Co. — 330

5. Russell — 332

6. East Carter — 339

7. Madison Southern — 344

t-8. West Carter — 369

t-8. Elliott Co. — 369

10. Greenup Co. — 392

11. Ashland — 478

12. Rowan Co. — 481.

Individual Scoring

*Logan Liles (Lewis Co.) — 70

*Colten Wilson (Boyle Co.) — 70

Jack Briese (Boyle Co.) — 71

Logan McCormick (Montgomery Co.) — 71

Mason Butler (Mason Co.) — 72

Kaden Grooms (Mason Co.) — 74

Clayton Ison (Boyd Co.) — 75

Logan Shepherd (Mason Co.) — 75

Chandler McCoy (Montgomery Co.) — 75

Ethan Flanders (Scott Co.) — 75

Clifton Scully (Madison Southern ) — 77

Christian Parker (Rowan Co.) — 77

Kobe Ingram (Boyle Co.) — 78

Titus McGlone (East Carter) — 78

Tyson Webb (West Carter) — 79

Zack Ring (Mason Co.) — 79

Quin Grooms (Mason Co.) — 79

Evan Schumacher (Mason Co.) — 80

William Carr (Boyle Co.) — 81

Alex Nesmith (Montgomery Co.) — 81

Boone Gibson (Greenup Co.) — 81

Meier Patrick (Montgomery Co.) — 82

Jaden Gordon (Greenup Co.) — 82

Jake Feldhaus (Mason Co.) — 82

Connor Samons (Boyle Co.) — 82

Gunner Cassidy (Russell) — 82

Max Waddell (Russell) — 82

Brody Kilburn (Russell) — 82

Wyatt Holbrook (Scott Co.) — 83

Sam Bingham (Madison Southern ) — 83

Price Harris (East Carter) — 86

Eli Griffith (Elliott Co.) — 86

Blake Ford (Scott Co.) — 86

C.J. Bartram (Russell) — 86

Matthew Tomolonis (East Carter) — 86

Kyle VanValkenburg (Scott Co.) — 86

Cameron Adams (Elliott Co.) — 87

Caden Less (Scott Co.) — 88

Brett Erslan (Madison Southern) — 88

J.D. Montgomery (Lawrence Co.) — 88

Cody Fouts (East Carter) — 89

Brayden DeHart (West Carter) — 91

Avery Sartin (Lewis Co.) — 91

Parker Miller (Ashland) — 92

Evan Napier (East Carter) — 93

Aaron Adams (Elliott Co.) — 94

Jonah Ferguson (Madison Southern) — 96

Trevor Callahan (West Carter) — 96

Torin Kirk (Russell) — 98

Blake Simpson (Madison Southern) — 100

Kolten Kirk (Russell) — 101

Gatlin Griffith (Elliott Co.) — 102

Brady Blevins (Greenup Co.) — 102

Nathan Webb (West Carter) — 103

Connor Chrtistie (Rowan Co.) — 109

Gavin Whitt (Elliott Co.) — 113

Caleb Campbell (Ashland) — 127

Isaac Campbell (Ashland) — 127

R.J. Veach (Greenup Co.) — 127

Liam Ferguson (Ashland) — 132

Troy Gardner (Ashland) — 141

Caden Caskey (Rowan Co.) — 147

Nick Butler (Rowan Co.) — 148