Throwback Thursday

July 30, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is of Joe Mitchell of Mt. Olivet with the Denver Zephyrs, the Triple A team of the Milwaukee Brewers from the 1989 season. Joe was named All-OVC during his playing days with the Morehead State baseball team. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

