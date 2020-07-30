Sports on TV

July 26, 2020
Paul Huber became the first non-member to win the Chippeways Match Play Championship since 2011 at Maysville Country Club on Sunday with his 3 & 1 win over Corey Richmond.
The Covington Catholic and University of Cincinnati grad credited his ability to build leads throughout the weekend to get him over the top, claiming the 85th Chippeways Match Play Championship in style as he ended the day with an eagle on No. 17 to take the title.
“I was fortunate enough to get ahead a lot of my matches so I was just playing to the middle of greens and trying to two-putt for par and make them make birdies. Birdies are not easy to come by out here,” Huber said. “The key for me was definitely not giving my opponents anything. If I was in trouble, I just had to get out and try to make par. The biggest thing in match play is trying to have them beat you. Especially when you get ahead.”
Huber knocked off three-time champ Jackson Frame in the first round on Friday, John Hoh in the quarterfinals on Saturday and Nicholas Chabot in the semifinals on Sunday morning to get to Sunday afternoon’s championship against Richmond.
The two were all square through seven holes before Huber started to create a little separation. After winning No. 8 and going into the back nine one up, he won No. 10 with a par as Richmond struggled to get up and down and ended the hole with a bogey.
Huber gave one back with a bogey himself on No. 11 to get back to one up, but an approach shot that was punched through some trees on the Par 5, No. 12 gave him about a 10-foot putt for eagle.
“That shot calmed the nerves. Eleven was a little shaky, didn’t hit the best drive, not the best iron shot, left myself in a tough spot and knew he got one back to get to one down. Yanked my drive left on 12, I was just fortunate to have a big enough of a window and took advantage,” Huber said.
He ended up with a birdie as Richmond’s approach went in the bunker and was unable to get up and down from there to fall back two down.
“Paul is a great player. Didn’t really make any birdies out there and just kept parring and Paul made a couple birdies coming in and made that eagle on 17 and that was it,” Richmond said, who knocked off Matt Stonebunner on Friday, Connor Taylor on Saturday and Chase Thornhill on Sunday morning to get to this point.
A tee shot on the Par 3, No. 13 within five-feet got Huber to three up as Richmond missed the green and couldn’t chip in to halve the hole.
The two would halve the next two holes, Huber needing to just halve 16, 17 or 18 to take the title home. His first bit of real trouble on the back nine came on No. 16 when his and Richmond’s tee shot went in the hazard to the left of the fairway, Huber electing to drop and re-hit from back by the tee. Richmond stayed in the deep rough and was able to get up and down for par to extend the match another hole, two down with two to play.
Both hit bombs on the Par 5, No. 17 off the tee, within about 210 yards to the green. Richmond’s approach ended up rolling past the green, setting up a tough pitch for an up and down for birdie. Huber stuck his approach within 10-feet, sinking the putt to end the match with an eagle-three and the 3 & 1 victory.
“A lot of people try to press to hard in match play when they feel like they’re behind the 8-ball. It’s about being patient. You can make a big number and only lose one hole,” Huber said.
The loss for Richmond gives him yet another second place finish at area golf courses, finishing runner-up in both the Commonwealth Cup and Laurel Oaks Classic at Laurel Oaks Golf Course within the past month.
“Seems to be the common theme. Keep grinding and keep playing,” Richmond said.
Huber enjoyed his first Chippeways experience and plans to defend his title next year.
“I will definitely be back next year. Hopefully do the same thing with my buddies, rent a house down here and go out to eat every night. My favorite spot in town Caproni’s…I’ll be back and looking forward to defending next year, cannot wait,” Huber said.
The former Bearcat played all four years at UC and is enjoying playing for fun now.
“It’s a lot more stress-free then it was in college. I can accept prize money now and not have to feel ashamed about it,” Huber said.
He’s currently a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch.
In other flights, Travis Rogers won the first flight, Kenny Ray Haggard the second flight, doing so in 19 holes to knock off Dustin Orme. Mark Fletcher took home the third flight, Michael Clarke the fourth flight and Bob Grutza claiming the top spot in the fifth flight.
A total of 89 golfers competed in this year’s Chippeways, one of the longest standing match play tournaments in the state of Kentucky, dating all the way back to 1935.
RESULTS
85th CHIPPEWAYS MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP
MAYSVILLE COUNTRY CLUB
FIRST ROUND
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Friday
First Round
Eric Schumacher def. Eric Davis
Chase Thornhill def. Scott Ward
Corey Richmond def. Matt Stonebunner
Connor Taylor def. Christian Vinings
Nicholas Chabot def. Joe Traxel
Josh Weber def. Clay Johnston
John Hoh def. Drew Traxel
Paul Huber def. Jackson Frame
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Thornhill def. Schumacher
Richmond def. Taylor
Chabot def. Weber
Huber def. Hoh
Sunday
Semifinals
Richmond def. Thornhill
Huber def. Chabot
Championship
Huber def. Richmond
FIRST FLIGHT
Friday
First Round
Lee Kendall def. Dustin Grutza
Jamey High def. Justin Lang
David Orme def. Brett Sanders
Rodney Tolle def. Brandon Evans
Travis Rogers def. Mitch Wagner
Seth Vice def. Jeff Cracraft
Nathan Cracraft def. Randal Greco
Chad Haggard def. Brian Simpson
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Kendall def. High
Orme def. Tolle
Rogers def. Vice
Haggard def. Cracraft
Sunday
Semifinals
Orme def. Kendall
Rogers def. Haggard
Championship
Rogers def. Orme
SECOND FLIGHT
Friday
First Round
Dustin Orme def. Tyler McHugh
David Goldman def. Joe Weber
Ian O’Cull def. Dave Holcomb
Adam Anaya def. DJ Hodge
Sean Neeley BYE
Pat Latham BYE
KR Haggard def. Dave Packard
Frank Allison def. Logan Brown
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Orme def. Goldman
Amaya def. O’Cull
Latham def. Neeley
Haggard def. Allison
Sunday
Semifinals
Orme def. Amaya
Haggard def. Latham
Championship
Haggard def. Orme
THIRD FLIGHT
Friday
First Round
Richard Blake def. Kevin Wagner
Lee Bradley BYE
Mark Fletcher def. Kyle Shadoan
Gabe Grutza def. Dan Dezam
Mason Sargent def. Jim Thornhill
Jeff Chase def. Mike Marinaro
Mike Kaelin BYE
Louie Neff def. Greg Lockhart
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Bradley def. Blake
Fletcher def. Grutza
Sargent def. Chase
Kaelin def. Neff
Sunday
Semifinals
Fletcher def. Bradley
Sargent def. Kaelin
Championship
Fletcher def. Sargent
FOURTH FLIGHT
Friday
First Round
John Chamberlain BYE
John Carlisle def. Doug Hendrickson
Mike Albanese def. James Huffman
Michael Clarke def. Fred Hassloch
Chuck Comer def. John Brooks
Kevin Fulton def. Simon Watt
Bubba Blake def. Dan Thompson
Daryl McCraken def. Brian Payne
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Chamberlain def. Carlisle
Clarke def. Albanese
Comer def. Fulton
McCraken def. Blake
Sunday
Semifinals
Clarke def. Chamberlain
McCraken def. Comer
Championship
Clarke def. McCraken
FIFTH FLIGHT
Friday
First Round
Stu Lax def. Steve Cummings
Leslie Winkle def. Sam Neeley
Justin Denham def. Chris Hopper
Bob Grutza def. Jeremiah Akers
Connor Lockhart def. Franke Yanke
Brad McDowell def. Scott Lemonds
Ben Gess BYE
Jerod Person def. Andrew Wood
Saturday
Quarterfinals
Lax def. Winkle
Grutza def. Denham
Lockhart def. McDowell
Person def. Gess
Sunday
Semifinals
Grutza def. Lax
Lockhart def. Person
Championship
Grutza def. Lockhart