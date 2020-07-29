Shortened seasons could create scheduling scrambles

So fall sports are on for now.

What’s next?

How about scrambling to fill the schedule?

That’s what most high school coaches and athletic departments will face in the coming weeks as they try to find time lost on games that were supposed to be played in August and the early part of September with a date of September 7 allowing for competition to begin.

In the Kentucky High School Association’s latest guidelines from the Board of Control meeting on Tuesday, with the regular season window shortened for fall sports, the Board approved a modification to Bylaw 23 (Limitation of Seasons) for 2020-21, removing the allowance for interscholastic scrimmages while adjusting the number of permissible contests in each of the fall sports as a result of the new starting date: Cross Country (9 meets), Field Hockey (16 games), Football (9 games), Soccer (14 matches) and Volleyball (24 matches).

Starting with football, three weeks of the regular season will be missed with the original starting date that was August 21 now pushed back to September 11. The postseason was pushed back a week to November 13, leaving a nine-week regular season for KHSAA schools.

The majority of teams were then looking at seven or eight game seasons, depending on when their bye week fell and the open date in early November.

Emails and phones were busy on Tuesday after the meeting, teams looking to add games on what may have been their bye week or adding a contest on November 6, the last week of the regular season that was originally slated to be the playoffs.

The way it currently stands for area teams:

Mason County — 7 games currently, loses Russell (Aug. 21), Harrison County (Aug. 28) and Perry County Central (Sept. 4). Royals have two open dates on Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 to add games.

Fleming County — 8 games currently, loses Nicholas County (Aug. 21) and Greenup County (Aug. 28), Panthers had their bye week on Sept. 4. Open date on Nov. 6 to add a game in which coach Bill Spencer is looking to add a contest.

“We’ve reached out to those two first. Greenup County already filled their dates and we’re waiting to hear back from Nicholas,” Spencer said. “We’d like to fill it with an EKC team if possible (Nicholas is in the EKC). We want as many games as possible, we’d like to get our seniors as many games as possible.”

Lewis County — 7 games currently, loses Bath County (Aug. 21), East Carter (Aug. 28) and West Carter (Sept. 4). Lions have two open dates on Sept. 25 and Nov. 6.

Bracken County — 8 games currently, loses Landmark Christian (Aug. 21), Ludlow (Aug. 28) and Pendleton County (Sept. 4). Polar Bears have one open date on Nov. 6. They picked up Trimble County on their original bye week that was Sept. 11. They’re working on adding a game for Nov. 6, they tried to add Sayre, but the Spartans had already filled the date with Fairview.

Football might be the easiest of the ones to get rescheduled. With only three games missed and a week added.

Soccer and volleyball were the hardest hit sports in terms of games lost and now having to scramble to fill the rest of their games.

For soccer, teams will need to get busy with scheduling over the coming weeks. The season was originally supposed to begin August 10, with a maximum of 21 regular season games allowed to be played. That number has been reduced to 14 with the postseason pushed back a week to October 12, condensing the first three rounds into two weeks for postseason play. Teams now have from Sept. 7-Oct. 11 to fit those contests in.

Here’s a look at what each area team has currently:

Mason County — Boys with 8 games currently, girls with 10 games according to the KHSAA schedule online.

“Everyone will have the week open at the tail end so that’s first come, first serve. Then it’s just a matter of seeing what open dates everyone has. It was obviously easier in the past when you can just fill in the blanks,” Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said. “We’ll try to prioritize our historical matchups and try to keep a relationship with them.”

St. Patrick — Boys with 7 games currently, girls with 6 games currently according to the KHSAA schedule online.

Fleming County — Boys with 11 games currently, girls with 7 games currently according to the KHSAA schedule online.

Volleyball was originally allowed to have a maximum of 35 games, which has now been reduced to 24. The way a season works with weekend tournaments and “triangle” type matchup setups, those games can add up quick.

Here’s a look at what each team has currently:

Augusta — 10 matches currently, according to the KHSAA schedule online.

Bracken County — 15 matches currently, with the Fillie Fall Fling at Harrison County on October 3 that will get them numerous matches.

“We’ve moved a few dates around. We’ll try and get as many moved as we can,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said. “I’m not sure if we’ll have our early season tournament like we do every year. It’s a bummer because it was a really good field and is a good fundraiser for us.”

Fleming County — 8 matches currently, according to the KHSAA schedule online.

Lewis County — 11 matches currently, according to the KHSAA schedule online.

Mason County — 12 matches currently, with the Nicholas County Classic scheduled on September 12 that will get them numerous matches.

Robertson County — 12 matches currently, with the Nicholas County Classic scheduled on September 12 that will get them numerous matches.

St. Patrick — 17 matches currently, according to the KHSAA schedule online.

“It’s hard right now to schedule. If they added a week at the end of the season that would help us,” Lady Saints coach Chuck Hamilton said. “You can’t play four nights in a row in one week so that limits us. If teams are willing to do it, we’ll play on some Fridays, maybe even Saturdays.”

Cross country is another fall sport that will have a limited schedule, allowed to have nine regular season meets from the 13 that they were originally allowed to have. Golf is not affected and has been good to go as normal since the beginning, due to being a low contact sport where social distancing can be easily enforced.