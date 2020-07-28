HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mason County football activity halted due to positive COVID-19 test

July 28, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

The Mason County athletic department confirmed a positive COVID-19 test for one of the members of the football team on Tuesday.

The athletic department stated team activity has been shut down for the rest of the week and the situation will be evaluated at the end of the week for the following week of activity.

“All proper procedures and protocols were being followed and we have been in communication with our local health department throughout this process. We will continue to monitor and re-evaluate our situation as the week continues. The health of our students and staff continues to be our top priority,” the Mason County Athletic Department stated in a press release.

Additional tests are still pending among some team members.

“We knew it was inevitable,” Mason County co-Athletic Director Chris Ullery said. “We’ve seen it happen across the state, we’re very happy Coach (Jonathan) Thomas has been on the ball with it.”

On Tuesday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted and passed to start the KHSAA football season on September 11, with practices to begin on August 24.

Other fall sports related activities at Mason County in regards to practice are still on, the athletic department confirmed.