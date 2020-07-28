KHSAA sets fall sports dates to be played

Paul Huber became the first non-member to win the Chippeways Match Play Championship since 2011 at Maysville Country Club on Sunday with his 3 & 1 win over Corey Richmond.

The Covington Catholic and University of Cincinnati grad credited his ability to build leads throughout the weekend to get him over the top, claiming the 85th Chippeways Match Play Championship in style as he ended the day with an eagle on No. 17 to take the title.

“I was fortunate enough to get ahead a lot of my matches so I was just playing to the middle of greens and trying to two-putt for par and make them make birdies. Birdies are not easy to come by out here,” Huber said. “The key for me was definitely not giving my opponents anything. If I was in trouble, I just had to get out and try to make par. The biggest thing in match play is trying to have them beat you. Especially when you get ahead.”

Huber knocked off three-time champ Jackson Frame in the first round on Friday, John Hoh in the quarterfinals on Saturday and Nicholas Chabot in the semifinals on Sunday morning to get to Sunday afternoon’s championship against Richmond.

The two were all square through seven holes before Huber started to create a little separation. After winning No. 8 and going into the back nine one up, he won No. 10 with a par as Richmond struggled to get up and down and ended the hole with a bogey.

Huber gave one back with a bogey himself on No. 11 to get back to one up, but an approach shot that was punched through some trees on the Par 5, No. 12 gave him about a 10-foot putt for eagle.

“That shot calmed the nerves. Eleven was a little shaky, didn’t hit the best drive, not the best iron shot, left myself in a tough spot and knew he got one back to get to one down. Yanked my drive left on 12, I was just fortunate to have a big enough of a window and took advantage,” Huber said.

He ended up with a birdie as Richmond’s approach went in the bunker and was unable to get up and down from there to fall back two down.

“Paul is a great player. Didn’t really make any birdies out there and just kept parring and Paul made a couple birdies coming in and made that eagle on 17 and that was it,” Richmond said, who knocked off Matt Stonebunner on Friday, Connor Taylor on Saturday and Chase Thornhill on Sunday morning to get to this point.

A tee shot on the Par 3, No. 13 within five-feet got Huber to three up as Richmond missed the green and couldn’t chip in to halve the hole.

The two would halve the next two holes, Huber needing to just halve 16, 17 or 18 to take the title home. His first bit of real trouble on the back nine came on No. 16 when his and Richmond’s tee shot went in the hazard to the left of the fairway, Huber electing to drop and re-hit from back by the tee. Richmond stayed in the deep rough and was able to get up and down for par to extend the match another hole, two down with two to play.

Both hit bombs on the Par 5, No. 17 off the tee, within about 210 yards to the green. Richmond’s approach ended up rolling past the green, setting up a tough pitch for an up and down for birdie. Huber stuck his approach within 10-feet, sinking the putt to end the match with an eagle-three and the 3 & 1 victory.

“A lot of people try to press to hard in match play when they feel like they’re behind the 8-ball. It’s about being patient. You can make a big number and only lose one hole,” Huber said.

The loss for Richmond gives him yet another second place finish at area golf courses, finishing runner-up in both the Commonwealth Cup and Laurel Oaks Classic at Laurel Oaks Golf Course within the past month.

“Seems to be the common theme. Keep grinding and keep playing,” Richmond said.

Huber enjoyed his first Chippeways experience and plans to defend his title next year.

“I will definitely be back next year. Hopefully do the same thing with my buddies, rent a house down here and go out to eat every night. My favorite spot in town Caproni’s…I’ll be back and looking forward to defending next year, cannot wait,” Huber said.

The former Bearcat played all four years at UC and is enjoying playing for fun now.

“It’s a lot more stress-free then it was in college. I can accept prize money now and not have to feel ashamed about it,” Huber said.

He’s currently a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch.

In other flights, Travis Rogers won the first flight, Kenny Ray Haggard the second flight, doing so in 19 holes to knock off Dustin Orme. Mark Fletcher took home the third flight, Michael Clarke the fourth flight and Bob Grutza claiming the top spot in the fifth flight.

A total of 89 golfers competed in this year’s Chippeways, one of the longest standing match play tournaments in the state of Kentucky, dating all the way back to 1935.

RESULTS

85th CHIPPEWAYS MATCH PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP

MAYSVILLE COUNTRY CLUB

FIRST ROUND

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Friday

First Round

Eric Schumacher def. Eric Davis

Chase Thornhill def. Scott Ward

Corey Richmond def. Matt Stonebunner

Connor Taylor def. Christian Vinings

Nicholas Chabot def. Joe Traxel

Josh Weber def. Clay Johnston

John Hoh def. Drew Traxel

Paul Huber def. Jackson Frame

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Thornhill def. Schumacher

Richmond def. Taylor

Chabot def. Weber

Huber def. Hoh

Sunday

Semifinals

Richmond def. Thornhill

Huber def. Chabot

Championship

Huber def. Richmond

FIRST FLIGHT

Friday

First Round

Lee Kendall def. Dustin Grutza

Jamey High def. Justin Lang

David Orme def. Brett Sanders

Rodney Tolle def. Brandon Evans

Travis Rogers def. Mitch Wagner

Seth Vice def. Jeff Cracraft

Nathan Cracraft def. Randal Greco

Chad Haggard def. Brian Simpson

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Kendall def. High

Orme def. Tolle

Rogers def. Vice

Haggard def. Cracraft

Sunday

Semifinals

Orme def. Kendall

Rogers def. Haggard

Championship

Rogers def. Orme

SECOND FLIGHT

Friday

First Round

Dustin Orme def. Tyler McHugh

David Goldman def. Joe Weber

Ian O’Cull def. Dave Holcomb

Adam Anaya def. DJ Hodge

Sean Neeley BYE

Pat Latham BYE

KR Haggard def. Dave Packard

Frank Allison def. Logan Brown

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Orme def. Goldman

Amaya def. O’Cull

Latham def. Neeley

Haggard def. Allison

Sunday

Semifinals

Orme def. Amaya

Haggard def. Latham

Championship

Haggard def. Orme

THIRD FLIGHT

Friday

First Round

Richard Blake def. Kevin Wagner

Lee Bradley BYE

Mark Fletcher def. Kyle Shadoan

Gabe Grutza def. Dan Dezam

Mason Sargent def. Jim Thornhill

Jeff Chase def. Mike Marinaro

Mike Kaelin BYE

Louie Neff def. Greg Lockhart

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Bradley def. Blake

Fletcher def. Grutza

Sargent def. Chase

Kaelin def. Neff

Sunday

Semifinals

Fletcher def. Bradley

Sargent def. Kaelin

Championship

Fletcher def. Sargent

FOURTH FLIGHT

Friday

First Round

John Chamberlain BYE

John Carlisle def. Doug Hendrickson

Mike Albanese def. James Huffman

Michael Clarke def. Fred Hassloch

Chuck Comer def. John Brooks

Kevin Fulton def. Simon Watt

Bubba Blake def. Dan Thompson

Daryl McCraken def. Brian Payne

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Chamberlain def. Carlisle

Clarke def. Albanese

Comer def. Fulton

McCraken def. Blake

Sunday

Semifinals

Clarke def. Chamberlain

McCraken def. Comer

Championship

Clarke def. McCraken

FIFTH FLIGHT

Friday

First Round

Stu Lax def. Steve Cummings

Leslie Winkle def. Sam Neeley

Justin Denham def. Chris Hopper

Bob Grutza def. Jeremiah Akers

Connor Lockhart def. Franke Yanke

Brad McDowell def. Scott Lemonds

Ben Gess BYE

Jerod Person def. Andrew Wood

Saturday

Quarterfinals

Lax def. Winkle

Grutza def. Denham

Lockhart def. McDowell

Person def. Gess

Sunday

Semifinals

Grutza def. Lax

Lockhart def. Person

Championship

Grutza def. Lockhart