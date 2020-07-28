KHSAA sets fall sports dates to be played

As of Tuesday’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting, fall sports will be played.
And official dates have finally come with it.
While the first official practice date was pushed back three more weeks, high school teams across the state can now officially begin a countdown on when their first game will be. August 24 is the first day of practice for all sports teams, except golf which has already begun with practices and competition beginning on Friday. September 7 will be the official first date of competition in volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross country. September 11 the first official date for football competition.
Football playoffs were pushed back a week to allow an extra week of the regular season as teams will be missing their first two to three games on their original schedule. Postseason would then begin November 13 with the finals set for December 11 and 12. Soccer playoffs were also pushed back a week with all other postseason dates in fall sports to remain the same.
Teams will have a seven and a half hour time limit on practices for the first week of August 24 with no time limits on practice time the following week before competition begins. From now until then, teams still must remain in segment three of the current KHSAA guidelines, meaning continue to be limited to small group conditioning, weight lifting and skills training with no game-like situations.
Some other key points from Tuesday’s meeting:
— Board approved the recommended motion that until further notice, KHSAA member schools may only play schools located in Kentucky or located in a county that directly borders Kentucky.
— Board approved an adjustment to Bylaw 23 (limitation of seasons) for this year – that the allowance for interscholastic scrimmages be removed for all KHSAA teams until further notice, and that the limit on contests be reduced to correspond with the approved starting date
— Board approved limitations on participants in uniform per each sport until further notice. Cross country with 10 runners per meet, field hockey 24, football with 60, soccer 24 and volleyball 15 per contest.
— Board approved a motion to set the starting date for Competitive Cheer and Dance at August 24 with a strong recommendation that all activity be held outdoors where safety equipment and conditions will permit.