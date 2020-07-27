Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

6 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — SK at Hanwha

LACROSSE

7 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

9 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Atlas vs. Archers, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland

4 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at San Diego

6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Real Salt Lake, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. LA FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

3 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Las Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Orlando vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Tuesday, July 28

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Washington

9 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Memphis vs. Miami, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

4 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibtion: San Antonio vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Parma

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

3 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.