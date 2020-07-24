Benintendi family donates to RULH Athletic Fund for 2020-21 school year

The Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District is deeply grateful and appreciative of the generous donation made by Chris and Jill Benintendi and their son Andrew (outfielder for the Boston Red Sox).
The Benintendi’s donated $17,000 to the RULH Athletic Fund to eliminate ALL “pay to participate fees” for students in grades 7-12 for the 2020-2021 school year. Furthermore, Andrew has also agreed to purchase basketball shoes for high school boys and girls in grades 9-12 who are members of the freshman, JV and Varsity basketball teams.
RULH Superintendent Jamie Wilkins stated, “This is an amazing gesture to help the student athletes at RULH Middle and High School. This kind gesture by Chris, Jill, and Andrew demonstrates how deeply they care about the Ripley community. The students, parents, coaches and staff of RULH Local School District are going to be thrilled to hear this news! On behalf of the RULH School Community, we are truly appreciative of the Benintendi family’s generosity and we sincerely thank them.”
Chris Benintendi stated, “We have a home in Ripley and this is our way of saying thank you to a community which has been very good to Jill (RULH Class of ’85 and RULH Athletic Hall of Fame), me and our three kids. We believe playing sports and being a part of a team is important. In addition, we do not want the current national crisis and any financial fallout to be an impediment for any student to participate this upcoming year.”
Guidelines for the Benintendi Fund Donation
— Funds Donated by Chris, Jill, and Andrew Benintendi
— The entire donation of $17,000 from the Benintendi family will be placed in the 2020-2021 Pay-to-Participate fund.
— 100% of this donation will be used to fund Pay-to-Participate sport fees for students in grades 7-12.
— Any remaining funds at the end of the 2020-2021 school year will be rolled to the 2021-2022 school year and used for the same purpose until all funds have been used.
— To date, there have been no student Pay-to-Participate funds collected. Therefore, 100% of all student Pay-to-Participate fees will be covered by this donation until all funds have been used.