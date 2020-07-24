Reds bring hope with bizarre season

While there won’t be 40,000-plus lining up the streets along the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way in downtown Cincinnati, Great American Ballpark will be hosting a Major League Baseball game Friday evening.

And it counts.

The Cincinnati Reds will get their 60-game shortened season underway Friday night, first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m., as they’ll take on the Detroit Tigers in a fan-less ballpark due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opener continues a long standing tradition of the Reds hosting Opening Day, dating back all the way to 1876 hosting the first game of the season. Only three times since that date the Reds haven’t hosted Opening Day, 1877, 1966 and 1990. It’s the first time they’ve ever opened up with the Tigers.

Why the Tigers, an American League opponent one might ask? With the shortened season, MLB did their best to keep teams as regional as possible, meaning the Reds will play just their NL Central opponents and the AL Central throughout the course of the 60-game season.

Friday’s opener is a reminder of what we once had and can’t take it for granted. While many other issues surround this Earth right now, it will be good to have a sense of normalcy and see baseball on the TV, computer, radio or however you indulge in the great game on the diamond.

While you won’t hear Marty Brennaman and his golden tunes as he’s now retired, his son Thom along with Chris Welsh and Jim Day will bring the coverage on Fox Sports Ohio.

Now for the game itself:

LINEUP

Two exhibition games against the Tigers gave a glimpse of what direction the team will look like come Friday night with the lineup. Shogo Akiyama led off the first game, Phillip Ervin the second one. I’d expect Akiyama to be the primary leadoff hitter this season with Nick Senzel also in that mix at times. Following Akiyama (or Senzel) will be Joey Votto, Eugenio Suarez, Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas as mainstays in the top five of the lineup except for the occasional days off for them.

From there is where things will get interesting, Ervin will most likely get the nod on Friday since Tigers Opening Day starter Michael Boyd is a lefty, Ervin hitting .349 against left-handed pitching last season in 86 at-bats. That would put Jesse Winker on the bench the first game with Nick Senzel manning the third outfield spot with Akiyama and Ervin, assuming Castellanos is the designated-hitter.

Freddy Galvis will play short and possibly bat seventh, Senzel eighth to bring some speed to the back of the lineup and catcher Tucker Barnhart hitting ninth.

So my Opening Day prediction of the lineup will be: RF Akiyama, 1B Votto, 3B Suarez, 2B Moustakas, DH Castellanos, LF Ervin, SS Galvis, CF Senzel and C Barnhart.

The bench spots still have two more players to be called up on Friday, but the five currently there would be Winker, Kyle Farmer, Curt Casali, Josh VanMeter and Travis Jankowski.

STARTERS

Sonny Gray gets the ball in the opener, maybe a bit of a surprise as manager David Bell chose the seven-year veteran over Luis Castillo. Castillo won’t have to wait long though as he’ll get the start on Saturday. Gray has been phenomenal on Opening Day, pitching twice and in 14 innings hasn’t allowed a run, the two starts coming in 2014 and ‘15 when he was a member of the Oakland A’s.

Gray’s opponent on the bump will be Matthew Boyd, the Tigers ace who went 9-12 with a 4.56 ERA in 32 starts and 185.1 innings in 2019. Boyd allowed a career-high 39 home runs last season, a stat that won’t bode well at hitter-friendly GABP in the hot summer.

Castillo will get the start on Saturday while Trevor Bauer will get the nod on Sunday. The rotation from there is Wade Miley and Anthony DeSclafani, but DeSclafani went on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday with a back injury. He’s expected to miss his first start and be ready after that.

In the bullpen that leaves Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett, Michael Lorenzen, Pedro Strop, Lucas Sims, Robert Stephenson, Nate Jones, Tyler Mahle, Brooks Raley and Cody Reed.

SERIES

Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 5:10 p.m. start and Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. All games can be seen on Fox Sports Ohio. The Tigers had the worst record in baseball last season at 47-114 and didn’t really do much in the offseason to improve their roster, still in full blown rebuild mode. It’s imperative the Reds get out to a good start as they’ll face the Tigers in six of their first 10 games, the shortened season resulting in a small margin for error in what’s expected to be a very competitive NL Central.