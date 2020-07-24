Chippeways set for the weekend

It’s one of, if not the longest standing match play tournament in the state of Kentucky.
While it may have been in jeopardy this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chippeways at Maysville Country Club will get going on Friday and run through the weekend.
Normally scheduled in the middle to late June, the tournament had to be postponed a month and had some doubt if enough people were going to play. But they were able to get enough players in and things will go as planned as the match play tournament has 90 players in five flights competing for the top prizes with the first round starting Friday and championship matches taking place Sunday afternoon.
“We got the information out and we had a lot of guys I think from where we had an invitational tournament last fall that liked the course, liked the tourney and decided to give the Chippeways a try,” Pro Shop manager Teron Bay said. “We’ve got quite a few coming in from Portsmouth, Morehead and northern Kentucky.”
Per MCC policy, only members from within Mason County are allowed to play. Anyone outside of the county and not a member is eligible to play. That’s created the field of about half members and half non-members.
In the championship flight, there’s six members and 10 non-members.
“The handicap range is tight in each flight,” Bay said. “The pairings went together pretty well. I’m expecting a lot of really good matches and a lot of matches to go the distance or close to it.”
The pairings were announced on Thursday. The way the matchups are set is taking the handicaps and for the ones who have the same handicap or are close together, cards are drawn. For example, if five guys are a 10 handicap they then flip over cards, the high card would be the lowest seed in that flight.
“It’s the fairest way to do it,” Bay said.
Some names in the championship flight to keep an eye on are six-time champ Eric Schumacher and three-time winner Jackson Frame. Those two have won six of the last seven Chippeways, Drew Traxel who is also in the championship flight the other winner in 2014. John Hoh, Christian Vinings and Corey Richmond are others to keep an eye on as well as seasoned vet Joe Traxel, who won in 1988 and 2002.
Spectators are allowed, but are encouraged to keep socially distant. The course has implemented some precautions, asking players to not show up until about 45 minutes prior to their tee time and limiting the amount of people on the putting green.
“We’re going to do our best to sanitize carts and keep everyone socially distanced,” Bay said.
First round matchups begin Friday morning and run throughout the day. Second round matchups follow on Saturday in the winners and consolation brackets. Semifinal play starts Sunday morning with the championship matches taking place Sunday afternoon.
Every golfer will start on No. 1 on Friday, with the winners continuing to start on No. 1 on Saturday and Sunday, the consolation matchups starting on No. 10 on Saturday and Sunday.