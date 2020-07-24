Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

10 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Kansas ARCA 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — LG at Doosan

4:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — Samsung at Kia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

PARAMOUNT — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

6 p.m.

Fox Sports Ohio — Detroit at Cincinnati

MLBN — Detroit at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Sydney at New Zealand

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia

3 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men’s Final

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.