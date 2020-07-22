Diocese of Covington lays out requirements

Already with a small enrollment and at times having trouble finding enough students to field a team in certain sports, St. Patrick School might have another hurdle to clear with the upcoming school year when it pertains to athletics.
The Diocese of Covington released their back-to-school requirements and guidelines for its 39 Northern Kentucky Catholic schools on Tuesday, including a mask requirement for students first grade and above.
One of the requirements state for students who decide to choose at-home learning, they may not participate in school-sponsored extracurricular activities. St. Patrick is one of the 39 schools in the Diocese of Covington.
“We’ll follow the protocols,” St. Patrick Athletic Director Angie Brant said. “Based off our participation in voluntary workouts, most families are planning on bringing kids back to school.”
Brant also helps serve as the assistant volleyball coach.
The requirements from the Diocese also state: A request to return to the traditional program must be made to the principal one week in advance of intent to return; however, a student may have to remain an at-home learner through an entire quarter/trimester, as determined by school.
“If student opts in to virtual learning, they’ll have to do it through the whole academic quarter,” St. Patrick principal Rachel Noll said. “They’ll do it for nine weeks and then if the parents and student feels more comfortable, they can opt in to traditional learning and do anything with the extracurriculars.”
St. Patrick has set August 12 for their return date to school with the option of in-school or remote learning.
The high school had 62 students in the 2019-20 school year from grades 9-12, according to the audited school enrollments from the KHSAA website, the 11th smallest school enrollment-wise for KHSAA member schools.
Some sports allow middle schoolers to compete at the high school level to help fill out rosters, others like soccer do not.
Needing at least 11 players to start a soccer game has created challenges in certain years, the 2017 girls team having to combine with the boys to make a team. The baseball team this spring was unable to field a team due to lack of players. Academic standards are also more strict at the school compared to the KHSAA guidelines set. St. Patrick doesn’t allow any students to be failing a class and participate in athletics until the grade is above the failing mark, KHSAA allows two failing grades before a player is ineligible.
“Based on academics, that comes first, athletics then follow,” Brant said. “Plus you have students that play multiple sports so it makes it hard sometimes.”
For a full list of the back-to-school requirements and guidelines for its 39 Northern Kentucky Catholic schools, go to: covdio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Diocese-of-Covington-Return-to-School-Requirements.pdf.