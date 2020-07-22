Fite finishes tied for 20th at KY Women’s Open

The Mason County girls’ golf team is wanting to project back towards the path of where they were from 2008-16 when they made the state tournament as a team for nearly a decade.

While making it to Bowling Green as a team may be a little bit of a far-fetched expectation this year, recruitment efforts from the team leader and some experience back has them ready to attack the 2020 season with growing optimism.

Macey Littleton might just be a sophomore and the oldest member on the team, but she’ll be bringing in three years of varsity experience and a state qualifying season last year with her. She’s expected to be the leader and proved so in the offseason when she recruited two of her Lady Royal basketball teammates to come join the team in Sarah Payne and Laci Burns. Those three added with returnees Morgan Parker and Maura Hartman along with another first year player in Presley Flora has the Lady Royals with a full team to start the season.

Littleton also put the work in on her game to improve on her top five finish in the 12th Region tournament last year over the summer. With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting and no summer basketball, Littleton hit the course “nearly every day” she said.

“Just kept working on my game and staying consistent with it, especially my putting,” Littleton said. “Being the leader on the team means a lot to me. I just have to step up a lot, need to get these girls out on the golf course so they can get better.”

Text messages to Payne and Burns influenced them to come out, teammates on the hardwood as well.

“Not only a leader and a coach out there on the course, Macey has really been a recruiter as well for me,” Lady Royals coach Jason Butler said, who is also a part of the Lady Royals basketball team as an assistant coach. “When you have that bond from the basketball sense of things and being around one another, you notice their athleticism and capabilities. If you’re an athlete, you can go out and do anything in regards to sports. It’s a pleasant pickup to have those two. They are eager to learn and very coachable kids. Their work ethic in basketball is unbelievable and I see nothing that’s going to be any different coming over to the golf team.”

While Payne and Burns are new to the game, the experience from Parker and Hartman from last season will help them in another season with the team. Parker has now played in two region tournaments and really honed in on her game in the offseason. Hartman got her bearings last year on the course.

“Morgan and Maura have really gained confidence out on the course. They’ve put the work in on the side and getting lessons. From a coaching standpoint with the fact that they’re putting work in on the side that’s very encouraging that they’re wanting to get better,” Butler said. “Going out and having to teach different things as far as alignment and how to swing and all that, it takes that off my hands where I can focus on some other things with the new kids we have.”

Parker and Hartman give the Lady Royals three players back with the experience, Payne, Burns and Flora battling it out for the next two spots in the “five count four” method for KHSAA golf, taking the top four scores from the five player teams in tournament play, including the regional tournament.

A KHSAA rule change last season was the first year where just the region champ qualified for the state tournament as a team, instead of the champ and runner-up qualifying. Boyd County won the region tournament by 32 strokes over Ashland Blazer and 45 strokes over Mason County. After the winning team qualifies, the new rule then allows the the next seven individual scores outside of that team to qualify for the state tournament.

While Boyd and Ashland are still projected to be the top two teams in the region, Mason County should fall in right after. Ashland’s Kate Hanni returns as the individual region champ, defeating Boyd County’s Olivia Hensley in a playoff last year. Hensley now plays at Morehead State University.

Two of the top five individuals that finished in front of Littleton last year at the region tournament have now graduated, including former teammate Haley White. That projects Littleton toward being one of the top three to five players in the region. Once Littleton did qualify for state last year, an unfortunate bout with health issues arose as she was unable to play after making the trip down to Bowling Green.

“I expect her to be back in Bowling Green. A couple years ago she misses qualifying by a stroke, last year she qualifies and has the health issues and has to stay in the hotel room and didn’t get a chance to compete,” Butler said. “From a coaching standpoint, knowing Macey and all the battles she’s been through with her health since she’s been a little girl and to see her not be able to compete, that’s pretty heart-wrenching for me as a coach and I know her as a player. I do know her mindset is that is going to fuel her that she has the expectation upon herself to get back there. I feel very confident she’s going to have the eye of the tiger mentality type out on the golf course.”

The team is scheduled to get the season started August 5 at the Highlands Invitational Tournament at AJ Jolley Golf Course. They’ll get a feel of the 12th Region Tournament course site, Golf at Acorns in Mt. Sterling (formerly known as Indian Creek) for the Montgomery County Invitational on August 15. They’ll get another round there when they play Montgomery County in a match on September 15 at Golf at Acorns and will try to fit in another practice round before the region tournament begins September 29. The state tournament starts October 9 at Bowling Green Country Club.

This is all assuming things go as planned with the ongoing pandemic.

ROSTER

NAME; GRADE

Macey Littleton — 10

Morgan Parker — 9

Maura Hartman — 9

Laci Burns — 9

Presley Flora — 9

Sarah Payne — 8

SCHEDULE

DATE; EVENT/MATCH; COURSE

Aug. 5; Highlands Invitational; AJ Jolley Golf Course

Aug. 8; Paul Laurence Dunbar Classic; Kearney Hills Golf Course

Aug. 10; Fleming County; Fleming County Golf Club

Aug. 11; Nicholas County; Carnico Golf Course

Aug. 15; Montgomery County Invitational; Golf at Acorns

Aug. 17; Fleming County/Montgomery County; Laurel Oaks

Aug. 26; Lewis County; Laurel Oaks

Sept. 8; Bourbon County; TBD

Sept. 14; Bourbon County; Laurel Oaks

Sept. 15; Montgomery County; Golf at Acorns

Sept. 17; Pendleton County; Pendleton Hills Golf Course

Sept. 29; 12th Region Tournament; Golf at Acorns

Oct. 9-10; KHSAA State Tournament; Bowling Green Country Club