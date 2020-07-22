Fite finishes tied for 20th at KY Women’s Open

Mason County grad and current University of Kentucky women’s golfer Sarah Fite finished tied for 20th at the Kentucky Women’s Open at Heritage Hill Golf Course on Thursday.
Fite finished the 36-hole tournament at 5-over-par after shooting a 74 on Tuesday and following it up with a 75 on Wednesday. The former 2016 KHSAA state champ collected four birdies on Wednesday and got down to one-over-par and in the top 10 after 10 holes, but finished with three bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie to close out her day.
On Tuesday, Fite collected two birdies to go with four bogeys in her round.
The former Lady Royal will be entering her fourth season with the Wildcats in the fall after a breakout junior year. The 2019-20 season came with career-best numbers in every major category in four appearances in the shortened season. She posted a career-best 75.3 stroke average with career 18-hole and 54-hole lows in 2019-20.
In an interview in late April, Fite intends to use the extra year of eligibility of the NCAA waiver process due to the COVID-19 pandemic, still giving her two years of eligibility left. Fite wants to keep playing competitively as long as possible. She has plans to try for the LPGA and head to Q-School after college.