Klee, Dawson sign with CU-Harrodsburg

Once 39th District opponents, St. Patrick’s Justina Klee and Bracken County’s Jaya Dawson became teammates on Thursday when they both signed their letter of intent with the Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg basketball team to continue their basketball and academic careers.
Klee scored 1,099 points as a Lady Saint in her career at St. Patrick and pulled down 750 rebounds according to the stats submitted to the KHSAA website. She averaged double-figure scoring her last two seasons and was the go-to option in the paint for the Lady Saints.
Dawson scored 558 points for the Lady Bears and led Bracken County in scoring this past season with 10.4 points per game. She was the team’s primary ball-handler this past season.
The two now head to Harrodsburg to play for the Pioneers. Campbellsville University Harrodsburg is a Division II member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) and the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA). The Pioneers went 15-12 during the 2019-20 season.