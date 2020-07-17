Sports Calendar

SHAWNEE STATE MBB COACHING CLINIC
The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State University, in conjunction with the boys basketball program at Portsmouth High School, will be hosting a coaches clinic on Thursday, July 23 from 6-9 p.m. The clinic will be held at Waller Gymnasium. The coaches include Jack Owens — Miami (Ohio) men’s basketball head coach, Ryan Pedon — Ohio State associate head coach, Shawn Walker — Elizabeth City State University head coach, and Joel Justus — Kentucky assistant basketball coach. The cost of this clinic is $40 per coach. A staff of up to 5 coaches is $125.
Registration can be done electronically by emailing Jack Trainer from Shawnee State at [email protected] or Len Collins from Portsmouth High School at [email protected] Coaches can also call Coach Trainer at 740-708-4632 or Coach Collins at 740-352-3225. All checks and money orders should be made out to Shawnee State University Men’s Basketball, 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Registration will be on a first-come-first serve basis and will be limited due to social distancing requirements.
RIPLEY BOYS GOLF
Ripley High School boys golf team practice will be held August 3-5 at Kenton Station Golf Course from 9-10:30 a.m. Sports physicals are required before athletes may participate. The practice sessions are open for all students in grades 9-12. Any questions may be sent to Mr. Scanlan at: [email protected]