Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 17
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Western at Essendon
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
9 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250’s Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Kia
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Watford at West Ham
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
1 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1
7 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: San Diego vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2