Throwback Thursday

July 16, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Throwback Thursday: Picking the winner of a car at a softball tourney at Hawley Field. Pictured left to right: Alex Anderson, Bud Highfield and Harry Hawley. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

