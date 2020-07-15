Sports on TV

July 15, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 15

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Open, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — NC at Kiwoom

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — NC at Kiwoom

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Sampdoria

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Lecce

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Memphis at Birmingham

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: 3rd Places & Finals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

7 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.