BASEBALL

Battle of the Bourbon Trail tryouts

July 14, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Press Release

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail is 38 games of high-caliber baseball, made up of four teams. Two from Florence and two from Lexington. Rosters will be compiled based on tryouts. that will take place in Florence on Monday, July 20th at 9AM and in Lexington on Wednesday, July 22nd beginning at 8AM. *All four teams’ coaches will be at both tryouts*.

Games will take place every Wednesday through Sunday beginning July 31st and ending September 13th, with a potential 3-game playoff series to follow. Games will be held at both UC Health Stadium in Florence and at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. All teams will rotate, depending on the day.

COST: The non-refundable cost to tryout is $100. Should you make a team, your $100 will be put towards your dues. Dues are $500 total and include entry to the Battle of the Bourbon Trail and uniforms.

TERMS / REQUIREMENTS:

— Open to all, 18 years and older

— Players will be responsible for transportation to games in both Lexington and Florence.

— Players will be responsible for their own housing.

— Every individual needs to have their own insurance. Be ready to provide this information and a copy of your insurance card.

— Any one who wishes to try out must bring a negative COVID-19 test result with them. *The test needs to have been administered after July 14th*

Absolutely NO food, smoking, chewing gum, sunflower seeds or tobacco products are permitted within the ballpark.

**IMPORTANT: As per the manufacturer’s warranty for the artificial playing surface at UC Health Stadium, all players trying out must wear turf shoes or molded cleats. No metal cleats will be allowed. This policy is the same that is in effect for all events at UC Health Stadium. Players attempting to enter UC Health Stadium with metal cleats will be immediately disqualified from the workouts.

Following the tryouts, teams will be chosen and practices will begin almost immediately. All players must be able to commit to beginning at this time.

For more information or to register, go to: florenceyalls.com/2020-tryouts