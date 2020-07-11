Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Sydney at Richmond

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Western at Carlton

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

2:15 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Wis.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 1, Elkhart, Wis.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Herd That vs. Overseas Elite, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Sideline Cancer, Quarterfinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

10 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at Lotte

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — NC at LG

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 251 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Christchurch

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Canberra

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Wellington

2 a.m. Sunday

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Newcastle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Norwich City

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Sheffield United

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton

8 p.m.

FOX — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2

Sunday, July 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Western at Carlton

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

12 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

12:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

NBC — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

10 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — NC at LG

RODEO

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

11 a.m.

ESPN — Serie A: SPAL at Genoa

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Parma

1:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Chicago vs. Utah, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Semifinals & Final, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, White Sulfur Springs, W.V.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — WTT: Chicago vs. Vegas, White Sulfur Springs, W.V.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, White Sulfur Springs, W.V.