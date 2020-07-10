Brooks leaving Paris for Harrison

While more clarity was expected on Friday during the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting for fall sports, things will remain in a holding pattern presumably until at least August 3.

The Board of Control decided to keep fall sports athletics in the current segment it is now with guidelines, based on current work session discussion, the nature of KHSAA high school team practices will have to remain as they are now: conditioning, individual skills and groups of 10 training. The recommendation passed to keep things the way they are through August 2. Schools are strongly encouraged to limit workouts to 6 hours per week per athlete.

KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said, “It does not appear wise to take any steps that would allow any more activity that is currently going on.”

The high school football season was originally set to begin on July 10 with the rest of fall sports beginning official practice on July 15.

“July 15th just became August 3rd,” Tackett said.

The only sport exempt from this is golf as the board agreed to start the KHSAA golf season on time. Practices are allowed to start July 15 with the first competition allowed to take place on July 31. Certain guidelines will have to be met such as only two spectators allowed per golfer.

“The nature of the game allows people to socially distance,” Tackett said.

All other sports must remain in segment three of the COVID-19 guidelines put forth by the COVID restrictions.

Tackett says KHSAA will remain apolitical and “we really have no option” in regard to Governor Andy Beshear’s mask mandate. Tackett praises leaving outdoor exercise exemption up to local interpretation.

“We are hopeful that 2019 and 2021 look alike but 2020 is not going to look like anything we’ve seen,” Tackett said. “If our state wants to do high school sports, you’re gonna have to follow the CDC guidance on hand-washing, masks and social distancing. That’s it.”

One thing is also certain, local school districts will have more influence than normal regarding decisions for extracurricular activities.

Other matters discussed during the BOC meeting:

— Next KHSAA Board of Control meeting expected to be July 28. Another decision on the upcoming fall sports season and beyond will come then.

— Bylaw 9 could be looked at again as the NCAA revises its recruiting calendar for this fall. Bylaw 9 states basketball players can continue to attend one-day recruiting opportunities but can’t play for their AAU/travel teams during the school year. So, the door is apparently open on that.

— KHSAA passes motion that there will be no penalty for schools that must cancel competitions for COVID-19-related reasons. If COVID-19 hits a team and forcing them to quarantine prior to or during postseason play, it could eliminate them.

“We start a season, we play along and a team has to quarantine for two weeks prior to and leading into the district tournament, they may be out of postseason. That may just be the way this virus works,” Tackett said.

— Tackett stated Freshman/JV/Varsity tripleheaders are done for the near future and possibly beyond.

— Regarding football: Sidelines usually consisted of players and coaches standing from the 25-yard-line to the other 25-yard-line. That will be extended from the 10-yard-line to the other 10-yard-line to help with social distancing.

— The KHSAA got about $55,000 from Sweet 16 ticket-holders who didn’t seek refunds and donated their money. “Financially, we’re OK right now. We’re not in danger of having to shut down next week,” Tackett said.