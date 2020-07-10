Brooks leaving Paris for Harrison

Harrison County has hired Terence Brooks to be their next boys’ basketball coach.
Brooks accepted the position on Friday and will be introduced to his new team on Monday during a meet and greet at Harrison County High School, according to The Bourbon County Citizen’s Ivan Rice.
Brooks comes over from Paris, where he has coached the Greyhounds since the 2013-14 season. In his tenure at Paris, Brooks went 124-84 and led the Hounds to an All “A” state title in 2017.
He’ll replace Larry Kendall, who resigned from the position in early June after eight seasons as head coach.
The move had to be a difficult decision for Brooks, who played his high school ball at Paris, helping them to the 1985 10th Region championship where they lost to Mason County, then going on to play at Lees Junior College followed by a two-year stay at Murray State. He also coached the Lady Hounds from 2003-09, leading them to a 2004 10th Region title and six 10th Region All “A” titles.
Brooks then left to coach the Berea College women’s team for four seasons returning back to his hometown in 2013.
He’ll inherit a Harrison County team that went 5-25 last season but lose just three seniors. They have a talented freshman class incoming that won the eighth grade state championship.