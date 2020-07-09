Liles goes low, continues to sizzle

Logan Liles was as sweltering as the temperatures on Thursday during the Kentucky Junior Amateur at Boones Trace National Golf Course in Richmond.

The Lewis County rising junior shot the low round in day two out of 91 golfers of the 36-hole tournament with a seven-under 65 and earned himself a top five finish. Liles had eight birdies on the day, his only blemish a bogey on the Par 3, No. 8.

He started off his round with three straight birdies and followed it with two more on No.’s 5 and 6, shooting a 32 on the front nine. Birdies on No.’s 11, 13 and 14 helped give him a 33 on the back nine to round out the 65 on the day.

Hayden Adams out of Lexington won the tournament with a 36-hole score of seven-under-par, defeating Rylan Wotherspoon out of Florence in a playoff. Adams chipped in for birdie on the first playoff hole to win.

In his first 18 holes on Wednesday, Liles fired a three-over 75 to get him to four-under-par for the tournament, good for a tie for fifth and three strokes off the winning score. Wednesday’s round featured five bogeys and two birdies.

On Thursday he came out firing though as he recorded his second straight top five finish on the PGA Kentucky Junior Tour, finishing tied for fourth last week at the Kentucky Boys Junior PGA Championship at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.

These events feature the top high school golfers in the state.

On the Bluegrass Golf Tour, Liles has three victories in four events this summer, winning at Houston Oaks on June 14, Eagle Trace on June 18 and Hidden Cove on July 5.

He’ll head into his junior golf season as one of the favorites to win the 12th Region.

Mason County’s Mason Butler also competed in the event, finishing tied for 62nd at 13-over-par. Butler shot a 77 on Wednesday and followed it up with an 80 on Thursday.