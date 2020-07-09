Limestone Cycling Tour set for Sept. 12

With approval by the Health Departments and local officials, the Limestone Cycling Tour set for September 12 has been approved.
The Tour put together a COVID-19 plan and more details will be provided at a later date. According to the Limestone Cycling Tour website, a mask will not be required while riding.
“Our priority is to provide you with as much protection and guidance as possible while creating a fun, safe ride,” the website said.
The tour consists of a ride around Mason County and the surrounding area with different routes to take depending on one’s riding level. A challenging Century, Metric century or the 40 and 24 mile loops are offered.
“See all that this little corner of the Ohio River Valley has to offer via our curving, little traveled back roads. Some of the best cycling in Northern Kentucky awaits you,” the website states.
If interested, go to limestonecyclingtour.com to register or for more information or to the Limestone Cycling Tour Facebook page.
Event proceeds go to several Scholarship funds including the Zachary Ruble Memorial Scholarship Fund administered by the Hayswood Foundation, a renewable scholarship available to eligible Mason County High School seniors.
This year’s tour will mark the 12th year for the annual bike ride.