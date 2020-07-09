Limestone Cycling Tour set for Sept. 12

The Cincinnati Reds named Sonny Gray as the Opening Day starter for their July 24 contest with the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark.

While many may have expected Luis Castillo to get the ball in the first game like he did in 2019, Gray gets the nod to start the shortened 60-game season, Castillo will pitch the following day.

Manager David Bell announced what the rotation will be when he spoke with media on Wednesday with Gray and Castillo as the No. 1 and No. 2, Trevor Bauer No. 3, Wade Miley No. 4 and Anthony DeSclafani to round out the rotation with Tyler Mahle waiting in the wings or to come in for short starts or doubleheaders when needed.

“It tells the story right there,” Bell said. “When you have Luis Castillo and Trevor Bauer and Wade Miley and Anthony DeSclafani — who made great strides last year — and none of those guys is the opening day starter, it says a lot.”

Bell also stated Lucas Sims will be a long-reliever out of the bullpen.

If previous Opening Day starts from Gray are any indicator, the Reds are in good shape. Gray pitched six scoreless innings in 2014 against Cleveland and pitched a one-hitter in eight innings in 2015 against the Texas Rangers when he was with the Oakland Athletics.

After a somewhat shaky start to the 2019 campaign, Gray went 9-3 over his last 19 starts of the season, dropping his ERA from 3.54 to 2.87. In those 19 starts, 13 of them were quality starts, meaning he pitched at least six innings and allowed three earned runs or less. In nine of those starts, he allowed just one earned run or less.

“It’s going to be an important day,” Gray said to the Associated Press Wednesday before practice. “Baseball will be back, and it will be back in some of the weirdest and craziest circumstances.

“When you look back on this in 20 or 30 years, everybody will remember 2020.”

The Reds continue workouts as they prepare for season’s start in a little over two weeks. On Wednesday, they played a three-inning intrasquad scrimmage at GABP. Nick Castellanos’ two-run homer was the only damage in the contest, the GrayLegs defeating the WhiteLegs, 2-0.

Sims pitched two innings, allowing a hit, walking one and striking out three. Nate Jones pitched the final inning for the Gray team, walking one and striking out one. DeSclafani allowed the two-run homer.