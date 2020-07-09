Two-Bridge Run cancelled

After originally scheduled in April and postponing the event to September, the 2020 Two-Bridge Run has been cancelled.
The run that includes a 10-mile run and a 5k run/walk had to originally be postponed due to work on the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the Maysville Rotary Club Board of Directors decided it would be best to cancel the event.
“The health and safety of each participant is our top concern and this incredibly difficult decision reflects this priority. Registration will be closed later today; all paid entries will be rolled forward and applied toward the 2021 event. Between bridge closures and COVID-19, 2020 has been a challenging year for us. However, we are resolved to continuing this wonderful event and look forward to seeing everyone next year,” the Two-Bridge Run Facebook page posted.