(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 9
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — NC at LG
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at SPAL
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
12 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games (taped)