Some things from the week

I’ve been out of the loop this week, on vacation in Florida while still trying to put a local touch on the paper/e-edition every day we put one out.
Reminder…we won’t have a Saturday edition to observe the 4th of July holiday as Friday will serve as a two-day edition.
Florida has been great and HOT. We’ve gone to the beach, Gatorland and got to celebrate my nephews birthday.
Enough about me, here’s to catching up what’s gone on over the past few days that hasn’t been reported in our newspaper or online.
— Lewis County rising junior Logan Liles continued a successful summer with a top-five finish at the Kentucky Junior PGA Championship at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond. Liles shot a 36-hole score of 2-over-par, shooting 73’s in both rounds. Liles finished in a tie for fourth with six others. Mason County rising junior Mason Butler finished tied for 37th at 10-over-par. Butler shot a 76 on the first day and followed it with a 78. Warren Thomis of Richmond blew away the field, winning by seven strokes with a score of 7-under-par.
— The two-man best ball tournament at Kenton Station Golf Course was shortened to 27 holes over the weekend due to the weather where Logan McIntosh and Logan Hogge came out winners with a score of 21-under par.
McIntosh and Hogge shot 15-under-par in the first round and six-under-par in nine holes on Sunday, beating the field by four strokes as Deron Feldhaus and Troy Grooms and Jackson Frame and Jake O’Mara tied for second at 17-under-par.
Other flight winners were Matt Tussey and Nick Boggess in the second flight, Cameron Ruckel and Scotty Bussell in the third flight, Billy Fox and Andy Fox in the fourth flight and Nick Frame and Carson Brammer in the fifth flight.
— Bracken County named Tony Green their head softball coach on Monday. Green replaces Brad Riley, who coached the team for the past three seasons. Green previously coached at Robertson County from 2017-19.
— The Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball were announced on Sunday, Collins’ Dayvion McKnight winning Mr. Basketball while Ryle’s Maddie Scherr won Miss Basketball. McKnight averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game with the 8th Region champs while shooting 57 percent from the field. He’ll be heading to Western Kentucky University to play for the Hilltoppers next season. Scherr averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the 9th Region champs. She was an 86 percent free throw shooter. Scherr is headed to Oregon to play for the Ducks next season.
— The New Orleans Pelicans released a workout video on Wednesday and Mason County and University of Kentucky alum Darius Miller was seen putting shots up during it. Miller was expected to miss the 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, but with the season suspended and expected to restart July 30, a return is possible for Miller. By that time, he’ll be 11 months removed from the injury that was originally expected to take 8-10 months to recover. Miller signed a two-year deal with the Pelicans in the offseason and would add some valuable depth for New Orleans in their playoff push once play begins later this month. The team makes the trip to Orlando on July 8 to the “bubble” to begin preparations for the restart. Imagine the decision on whether Miller will return for the restart will be known by then.
— The KHSAA is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss what the guidelines and dates will be for the fall sports season. Current KHSAA members are expected to continue to follow Phase Two guidelines that were released on June 15 with more guidance to come next week. Fall sports official practices are scheduled to begin July 10 with football,
July 15 the first official practice days for golf, volleyball, soccer and cross country.