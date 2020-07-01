Battle of the Bourbon Trail brings baseball

The fourth area football team to look at before the season officially gets underway next week is the Bracken County Polar Bears.

After their most successful three-year run in program history from 2016-18, a rebuild was expected in 2019 with new coach Tim Carver. The Polar Bears failed to record a victory last season as it was a struggle to put a competitive product out on the field.

How will Carver keep the interest and morale throughout the school considering they were outscored 459-68 in ‘19?

“After the season we had a weight program which was going well until quarantine. Kids were putting on muscle and physically maturing. That all hit and tore us back down to where we were,” Carver said.

They’ve got back to conditioning and weights over the last couple weeks since they’ve been allowed and Carver said turnout has been good, getting anywhere from the mid-teens to 20-plus showing up. They know have a stable coaching staff and Carver is optimistic as they head towards the start of official practice.

”Things are looking up, but I feel like we got to have some success early on in the season. Kids won’t play for a program if you keep losing. Success breeds success,” Carver said. “I don’t like to lose either. Things go your way some years and you have a winning season.”

With only three seniors on last year’s KHSAA roster and 19 of the 32 players freshman or sophomores, the program is hoping the lumps taken will turn into some wins this year. But they also have to deal with the departures of Emery Woods and Carson Hord, two of the key players on the team last year that have moved schools. Woods was the team’s leading receiver, second leading rusher and led the defense in tackles and the secondary with five interceptions.

“We pretty much have the same core of kids, but losing those two it feels big with a school of our size. We just have to deal with that,” Carver said.

The offense will have to find a way to be more productive with points on the scoreboard, who scored just 68 points last season, lowest in Class A by 38 points and failing to score in six games.

The production should start with Payton Gilvin, the leading rusher from last season with 669 yards rushing and a 5.9 yards per carry average. Hord was the quarterback for the majority of the season so they’ll be looking for a new signal-caller as well while simultaneously trying to develop the offensive line along.

On the defensive side of the ball, Carver is hoping a year of an experience will help them become more aggressive, reacting more than thinking so much.

“That comes from experience and confidence. When they know what they’re looking at and confidence comes along with it. Execution then comes,” Carver said. “We have a lot back that played defense last year, another year of maturity will go a long way. When the freshman and sophomores played JV games, they played guys their own age and it brought a different level of confidence. They were talking and communicating”

Carver expects Caleb Jefferson to have a big year on that side of the ball along with Gilvin, Matthew Bishop and Austin Holder.

Rebuilds are nothing new to Carver, taking on programs that have originally started up or needed to turn things around. With this not being his first rodeo, he knows the expectations laid out have to be realistic and it’s a process.

“The first goal is to win more games then we won the season before. We also want to see physical improvement and improvement in the attitude every year. We’re still dealing with guys with different attitudes and philosophy from prior years. These kids have been faced with a lot of adversity, we just have to continue to teach them all year that stuff happens to you in life, you face adversity and have to learn how to handle it,” Carver said. “We talked about adversity of last year, every game last year we gave up a score on the first drive. You take the stuff that happened the year before and realize what the ramifications can be. Some of them were mini mistakes and you just have to avoid those. We’re looking for steady improvements in performance and size and the strength and change in attitude.”

In his second year, Carver feels more optimistic because he has more of a plan of attack with his personnel and expects it to equate to improvement and some wins on the field.

“That alone will give us a decent chance to be successful. I feel like you’ll see improvement this year and next year we can really make some noise,” Carver said.

The Polar Bears are expected to start official practice on July 10. Their first game comes August 21 against Landmark Christian out of Ohio.