Sports on TV

The third stop of looking at five things for area football teams brings us to Flemingsburg and the Fleming County Panthers.

Coming off one of their most successful seasons in program history, the Panthers will try to run the table again in the Class 3A, 6th District and claim another district title and try and build off a 10-win season.

With the success they’ve had, claiming or sharing three district titles in the last five seasons, winning another may not be a goal, but more of an expectation as they’ve raised the bar for their mentality in a very winnable district.

“Now people expect it and the kids expect to be in contention for it and just gives us extra motivation to work harder,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said.

First up, they’ll have to replace 12 seniors, the majority of them playing a vital role in last season’s 10-3 record and a regional runner-up finish. The biggest void collectively to replace with that group is exactly what that is, a tight-knit group that was spread out all over the field.

“They were really good as a group. We lose lineman, skill kids,” Spencer said.

Individually, it would be silly not to start with Jonathan Maher and the holes they’ll have to replace with his graduation. Maher had a record-setting season on the offensive side of the ball, the only Panther in program history to pass and run for over 1,000 yards each. Maher was also vital on the defensive side of the ball, leading the team in tackles at linebacker.

“If you had to pick one spot or one person of course I’d say Johnny because of the role on offense and defense. We expected him to have a better senior season then his junior season, but he outperformed those expectations. What he did offensively was something that’s never been done here, but defensively was our leader too. He’s definitely a person we’re going to have to work hard to replace,” Spencer said.

Replacing him at quarterback is expected to be a two-man battle between Zeke Conn and Buddy Morgan. Conn got spot duty at QB last season, Morgan running the JV team. Both bring a different skill set to the position.

“Zeke is more of a bigger kid. He started inside linebacker for us last year. He’s hard-nosed and brings that approach to it. Buddy is probably a little more elusive. Both have things to improve on and not being able to use a football yet has made that a hard part,” Spencer said.

The offensive system the Panthers present is one that sets up the players for their success as seen over recent years with Josh Crump and Maher. Is it a matter of plugging the next guy in and doing the same thing?

“We hope that’s the case. Our passing game isn’t complicated, a lot of quick throws and we don’t put a lot on the quarterback to have a big arm. Each player adds a little to it. Johnny was a better runner then in the past. We look to build off their strengths and keep it simple,” Spencer said.

While the offense received a lot of the recognition, the defense did its job in 2019 as well. They forced 33 turnovers and were up near the top in a lot of defensive categories. Look for the strength on the defensive side of the ball to be at linebacker.

“We’ll have speed and two kids back from last year in Zeke and Grayson (Hurst), while others with reps. I feel that position will be a strength for us,” Spencer said. “Up front we have a lot of guys with some reps. Defense we’ll have to hang our hat on early on due to the losses on the offensive side.”

Offensively the Panthers return three of five starters on the offensive line and another who got some starts due to injury. That should help pave the way for the duo of Tanner Weaver and Levi Denton in the backfield. Logan Pinkley will be the big play threat at receiver.

“We have a good foundation on our o-line. If there’s one area to be strong, o-line is my pick,” Spencer said.

The Panthers have been able to get workouts in over the last two weeks as they gear up for the first day of official practice on July 10, assuming things remain as scheduled.

They open up their season in Flemingsburg on August 21 against Nicholas County, hoping to repeat the success they endured in 2019 and bring home another district title.