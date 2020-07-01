Sports on TV

July 1, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, July 1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Thrusday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Melbourne

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Hanwha at Kia

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Arsenal

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Bologna

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Parma at Hellas Verona

ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Lecce

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 3, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

12 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition: 3rd Places & Finals