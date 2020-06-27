Five things for Royals football

As the high school football season presumably begins on July 10 when first day of practices are allowed, I’ll be digging into some area teams and what they’ll need to address right away once they can officially get the pads popping.

Mason County opens up this series with the Royals coming off a 6-6 season and a runner-up finish in the Class 3A, 6th District. While they lost some vital skill players to graduation, the Royals return the majority of their offensive and defensive line paired with the entire backfield.

They’ll be looking for a new man under center after Carson Brammer’s season that ranked up as one of the tops in program history, just shy of what Dustin Grutza was able to accomplish in his playing days.

The quarterback competition should be a healthy one with three players involved between sophomore Terrell Henry, junior Ashton Adams and freshman Keshaun Thomas. Brammer accounted for 258 of the throws last season, Adams and Dylan Osgood attempting one each as the new signal-caller will have limited experience.

“Whatever guy puts us in the best position to manage our team will come out on top. Whoever can grasp the offense and execute what we want to do will be our guy,” Royals coach Jonathan Thomas said.

Each bring a somewhat different skill set to the table.

“Ashton is more of a running QB, using his legs and can make plays. Terrell is a guy that can stand back there and make a play with his arm. Running is usually last resort for him where he’ll stand back and deliver the ball where it needs to be,” Thomas said. “Keshaun has a huge uphill climb as a freshman to even have a sniff at it.”

With an offensive line that brings basically four of its five starters back, it should help ease whoever steps into the quarterback role. That continuity can help a running game that struggled to get going at times in certain games last season. But with a new quarterback, a run game will be essential for Royals’ success in 2020.

“It’s huge because we don’t have Carson and the passing game to take the pressure off. The run game will be the vocal point of the offense this year. We just don’t have a guy that can do what Carson did,” Thomas said. “Our lineman group has the most number of kids, its the deepest and still very young. We’ve got new pieces from last year that we’ll be adding. With the experience thing, I think they can put us in spots to be successful.”

Running behind them is a trio of backs that will be back in Caden Clark-Roberts, Brandon Dearing and Marcellio Beard. The three combined for 1,175 yards last season, Dearing leading the way with 534, Clark-Roberts with an impressive 5.5 yards per carry and Beard primarily coming in late in games, but flashed big play potential with an average of 9.9 yards per carry.

“These guys can be the heart and soul of the team. We’ve got some kids that bring different things to the table and we’ll ride the guy that’s best and most productive. Each will have their shot and a chance. When it’s your turn you do your thing, they need to be great teammates in the backfield. You look at the bigger programs like Alabama or somebody and they have multiple guys that can do a lot of things,” Thomas said.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Royals were one of the best ball-hawking teams in the state, forcing 35 turnovers in 12 games. To replicate that effort will be tough, but they return quite a bit of experience in their front seven, including Osgood, Adams, Dravin Routt, Tyler Stice, Joseph Tull and Brady Sanders. Those six forced a combined 18 turnovers during the 2019 season. While the promise is there for another strong defensive showing in 2020, some holes will have to be filled, especially at the defensive tackle spots where Nailen Billie and Kris Booker graduated and in the secondary with Jayden Riggs and Kolby Jones graduated.

“It will be tough to replace Nailen and Booker, they ate up a lot of blocks. It may be a committee to fill that void and see how it works out,” Thomas said. “We were very opportunistic defensively last season. A lot of it had to do with kids being kids and playing to their strengths and less to do with scheme and coaches. Hopefully we can stay out of the way and they can continue to do that. The thing for them is defense was fun and they enjoyed it and it made it easier for them. It made it easier to do things and be successful at it.”

To wrap up what to look at for the Royals early on is what to expect to see on the field. As mentioned, the Royals aerial attack and ability to force turnovers was the story of their success in ‘19, with some personnel changes, things could look different in 2020.

“A lot of pieces are still the same but we need to find our own identity. Hopefully we can be similar to last year in production defensively. We’ll have to to find our own identity offensively because if we try to be like last year, we’ll be in trouble,” Thomas said.

Mason County will open their season with a tough task, traveling to Flatwoods to take on Russell August 21. The Red Devils opened with a 49-13 victory in Maysville last season.

The Royals will get their first bit of workouts in starting on Monday, first practices helmet only starting on July 10, assuming things go as currently scheduled. Full pads are then allowed August 1, roughly three weeks before season’s start.