Sports on TV

June 27, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series

BOXING

11 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — NC at Doosan

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — NC at Doosan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg

FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund

12:25 p.m.

ESPN — FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Torino at Cagliari

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

4 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational —-

Sunday, June 28

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — NC at Doosan

RODEO

11 a.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — FA Cup: Arsenal at Sheffield United, Quarterfinal

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Watford

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

3 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin

4 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational