Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Pocono Organics 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
BOXING
11 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights), Mexico City
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at Doosan
3:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — NC at Doosan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweights), Las Vegas
RODEO
10 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
RUGBY
3 a.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta
11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa
9:20 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at VfL Wolfsburg
FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Borussia Dortmund
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — FA Cup: Manchester United at Norwich City, Quarterfinal
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Torino at Cagliari
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Challenge Cup: North Carolina vs. Portland FC, Preliminary Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
4 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational —-
Sunday, June 28
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live!
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at Doosan
RODEO
11 a.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — FA Cup: Arsenal at Sheffield United, Quarterfinal
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Watford
1:25 p.m.
ESPN — Serie A: Hellas Verona at Sassuolo
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles 3rd Place & Final
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
4 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 6 Credit One Bank Invitational