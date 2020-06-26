Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA: The General Tire ‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — NC at Doosan

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — NC at Doosan

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Draft Lottery

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Parramatta

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Round Robin & Doubles Semifinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 4 Credit One Bank Invitational