Firecracker postponed to late August

The 53rd annual Firecracker golf tournament at Kenton Station Golf Course has been postponed to late August.

Normally set for the first weekend in July, the course decided to push back the event to August 29-30.

They’ll be hosting a two-man best ball tournament this weekend on Saturday and Sunday with tee times posted on their Facebook page.

B.J. Knox is the reigning Firecracker champion, dethroning Deron Feldhaus’ four-year run of claiming the top spot in the championship flight. With the date change, Knox may be unavailable that weekend, depending on his schedule for the upcoming golf season at Shawnee State University, where Knox will be entering his senior season. The schedule was not yet posted on Shawnee State’s athletics website.

Knox won last year’s tournament by four strokes with a two day score of 121 (-19), Corey Richmond coming in second.