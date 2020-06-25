Sports Calendar

June 25, 2020

MASON COUNTY GIRLS’ GOLF

Any girl entering grades 7-12 that is interested in playing on the Mason County High School Golf team, please email [email protected] or call 606-407-1280. Players wishing to tryout will need to be at Laurel Oaks Golf Course on July 16 at 10 a.m. Those trying out must have an updated physical before trying out.