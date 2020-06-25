Schalch signs on at Shawnee

Alex Schalch (right) is with Shawnee State head coach DeLano Thomas (left), Wednesday, during Schalch’s signing at his house. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s Alex Schalch signs his letter of intent to continue his basketball and academic career at Shawnee State University. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Alex Schalch was a model of consistency throughout his high school basketball career.

Night in, night out, Schalch’s team and the opponents knew what they were going to get…a guy that can put the ball in the basket, rebound at a high rate and get his teammates involved while doing so.

With that consistency comes a scholarship to Shawnee State University, the Mason County grad signing to the NAIA school on Wednesday at his house to continue his basketball and academic career, picking the Bears over a couple of other schools that held interest in the big man.

“The winning attitude that they bring. It’s close to home and things like that, but the winning attitude stuck out to me. Coach Trainer, his biggest sell point to me was that I could be a part of a winning program and that if I worked hard enough I could be a really part of the program. That was the number one thing for me. I love winning, that’s why you play,” Schalch said.

Schalch’s progression throughout his playing days were on display since eighth grade at Robertson County and never really skipped a beat the following years and then when he made the move to Mason County for his senior year. Going from a school of 100-plus students K-12 to a high school of roughly 800 students, one would expect an adjustment period, both on the floor and off.

Not Alex.

“I have a great family. A great support system. Anytime I had a rough time or anything like that I’d come home and talk to them that made it easy,” Schalch said. “I had friends at Robertson County that supported my move and new friends at Mason County that took me in with open arms and I attribute that to them.”

After scoring over 1,500 points in four seasons with the Black Devils, Schalch hit the ground running for the Royals and was the centerpiece to their fourth straight district title and an 18-12 season. Schalch averaged 18 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Royals this past season, coach Brian Kirk thankful to have the big man’s skill set and the qualities that came with it, on or off the floor.

“You always worry of the transition phase when a kid transfers from one school to another. Alex from day one, he stepped on campus and was a true leader,” Kirk said. “More so today then any other time within coaching athletic sports you want your kids to be leaders. Within the pivotal time we’re faced now within our country, you try to teach all your kids to be leaders. He came in on day one, he was that leader, he was that voice in practice that a lot of kids would not have felt comfortable with. He accepted that role on day one and that’s why I had a lot of trust with him. He had proven to me within the workouts, games and practices in the first part of the year that he was going to be our guy. I think the other guys accepted Alex from day one and knew he was going to be a huge asset to our program and it worked out that way.”

When he made the move over, the coaching staff at Mason County challenged him with the style they were going to play. In order to do so, Schalch knew he needed to be better conditioned and live a healthier lifestyle, shedding 15-20 pounds before his senior season began.

“I was an unhealthy person for a long time. I didn’t want to be that guy anyway, just living that way. I knew that making the move it was going to be a lot of controversy, I didn’t really talk to a lot of people about it, I just did it. I wanted to make sure I was going to be 100 percent as successful and as in shape as I can be. I knew Mason County was going to rely on me and I knew that I needed to step up and be as physically in shape as I can be,” Schalch said.

Challenge accepted as he dropped weight and got in better physical shape. Not only was Schalch’s adjustment a quick one, but his production was even better, ending the season leading the team in points, rebounds and assists.

What stuck out to Shawnee State coach DeLano Thomas was not only his abilities in scoring, rebounding and passing, but the style of play the Bears possess to fill Schalch’s role.

“Alex is different. His ability not to just be a scorer or do one thing on the floor, I think he does pretty much everything. He can pass the ball, he’ll communicate, score if need be, he’ll rebound, he’ll defend. He’ll fit right in with how we play unselfishly at the same time his size and his strength will be great for us early to be able to contribute,” Thomas said.

The Bears are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, Thomas’ third at the helm. The next challenge for Schalch will be a big one, joining a roster that was ready to make some noise earning their first national Division I NAIA tournament bid in program history last season, but didn’t have a chance to play in it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some key pieces are back from last season’s banner year that also brings in a total of seven newcomers with it, Schalch being the lone freshman.

“For him, he’ll have some guys he may think he’s looking up to, but he’s right beside them and just has to get use to the game, get use to our style and the work ethic that we do and I think he’ll be fine,” Thomas said. “He has opportunity there, it’s just for him to take advantage of it and make sure he’s ready for it.”

The challenge for Schalch will be a steep one for a team that plays in the premiere conference in NAIA, the Mid-South, but one he is ready to take head on.

“It’s exciting. I’m excited to be as good as I can be and that’s not just basketball, that’s with anything,” Schalch said.

Schalch wants to major in business, hopeful to follow in his father’s footsteps of owning his own business one day.

He finished with 2,058 points and 929 rebounds playing from eighth grade to his junior year at Robertson County and his senior year at Mason County, based off the stats submitted to the KHSAA website.

He’ll now be bringing that consistency to Portsmouth playing for the Bears.