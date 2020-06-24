Reds to work out in Cincinnati

Replacing someone after 21 years is no easy task, in any profession.

With the tenure Joe Hampton had as the Lewis County boys’ basketball coach, it could have made it a difficult decision for anyone to take the position, especially from the inside.

But with the amount of support and Hampton’s blessing, it made Scott Tackett’s decision even easier.

“When you talk about Lewis County basketball, the first thing you think of is Joe. Doing it 21 years, it’s like watching your child grow up. Lewis County is his baby,” Tackett said. “But we talked before the district tournament and he told me he was about 95 percent leaning towards retirement and had his support to be the next coach. The support from him, Principal Jack Lykins and Superintendent Jamie Weddington made the decision very easy for me.”

Tackett was named the next Lions head coach on Saturday, set to replace Hampton, who retired earlier this month. The West Carter graduate and Olive Hill native has been an assistant on the Lions staff the last eight seasons, so knows the team, community and school already.

When Hampton told the team he was retiring, some of the players had conversations with him wondering who it would be and they were hopeful Tackett was the first in line.

“That’s huge. It’s big for me knowing that the kids knew me and want me to continue to be part of the program and trying to help them,” Tackett said.

So with the support, Tackett is ready to get going with the 16th Region runner-ups, just their second trip in program history to the 16th Region title game.

Tackett’s first matter of business? Finding a clone for 16th Region Player of the Year Sam O’Keefe, who has graduated.

“Now that would be fantastic. When Sam congratulated me, I joked seeing if we could find another year of eligibility for him since he’s such a young senior,” Tackett said.

But even without O’Keefe, the Lions have a core of players back with plenty of experience from the team that won 15 of their final 21 games from early January to March, all the way to the title tilt at Ellis Johnson Arena in Morehead.

Bailey Thomas and Logan Liles bring experience to the backcourt, while Kolby McCann and Trey Gerike will provide their presence to the frontcourt.

“That’s our returning point guard (Thomas), Trey and Kolby have a ton of talent and if those two play like they can we can be pretty good. Logan is a scorer and his basketball IQ is fantastic,” Tackett said.

Add to the fact not many will have the Lions to replicate what a special season 2019-20 was without their former coach labeled Mr. March and O’Keefe, the Lions Den will be hungry for more in 2020-21.

“It’s disconcerting to see the lack of respect we get in the 16th Region. We won 21 games two years ago and people downplayed it,” Tackett said.

Let it also be known that 21-win team was a shot away in the closing seconds from beating the two-time defending champ Ashland Blazer in that region tournament.

“It’s tough to sustain success, but you take each season with its own merits. Just feels like we’re consistently undervalued. Someone not from Vanceburg like myself, it ticks me off to see that. Mr. March has that name because his teams were always ready to play and always perform that time of year,” Tackett said.

While Tackett will have to earn his nickname in Vanceburg with success come crunch time, he has quite the resume in the postseason in Morehead, taking the Rowan County girls program to the Sweet 16 three times in his five years there, once to the Final Four in 2010.

“That’s what people know me by, but this is my 15th year in coaching, 10 years on the boys side. I’m more of a boys coach, but people know who I am because of what I accomplished there,” Tackett said. “Every year at Lewis County I got about three to four phone calls gauging my interest in another girls job and I decided there were very few girls jobs I would take. Just didn’t want to uproot my family.”

He’s been with the Lions for eight years since, now having a five-year-old and fiance who have been supportive of him every step of the way.

Tackett’s values and philosophies will be similar to what Hampton’s teams looked like, on or off the floor.

“Off the floor Joe laid the groundwork on how we present ourselves, act and look. We represent ourselves, our parents, school and community and something we’ve always talked about and will keep it that way,” Tackett said. “On the floor, anyone that knows me is defense and rebounding is what we do. They’ll have freedom offensively, but that’s only if we decide to guard and rebound the basketball at a high level.”

Tackett will be getting the team in for a weight program over the next coming days as they start their quest towards the 2020-21 season. He’ll have a solid core to begin with and a promising younger core to help maintain the pipeline in Vanceburg, one that has three district championships in the last five years.