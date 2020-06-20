All “A” brackets set

The 10th Region held their annual draw for the All “A” Classic tournaments for the 2020-21 school year on Friday morning in Paris.

Half of the 10th Region is made up of All “A” schools, a regional tournament where the winner then gets to go play for an All “A” state title. A total of 124 schools compete in the All “A” regional tournaments throughout the state.

Draws were held for basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer. Golf doesn’t have a draw, but will be played in the fall.

BASKETBALL

The tournament will be held at Bracken County this year and starts in mid-January 2021. The top half of the bracket for both boys’ and girls’ has Bishop Brossart taking on Nicholas County and Bracken County facing off with Paris. The winners will then head to the semifinals and the winner of those contests will await who comes out of the bottom half of the bracket.

The bottom half of the bracket has Robertson County taking on St. Patrick and Calvary Christian pitted with Augusta. Winners of those will head to the semifinals against one another and take on whoever comes out of the top half of the bracket.

Brossart’s boys’ and girls’ took home the 2020 All “A” regional titles at Robertson County. Since 2001, the Mustangs have 15 10th Region All “A” titles. Since 1997, the Lady ‘Stangs have 11 10th Region All “A” titles.

BASEBALL

The tournament taking place in 2021 will have the semifinals and championship at Nicholas County.

The top half of the bracket has Bracken County taking on Paris and Bishop Brossart facing off with Robertson County.

The bottom half of the bracket has St. Patrick squaring off with Augusta and Calvary Christian playing Nicholas County.

Semifinal and championship play is currently scheduled for the same day, set for April 17.

SOFTBALL

The softball tournament semifinals and championship will also take place at Nicholas County.

In the top half of the bracket, Calvary Christian will take on Robertson County while Bishop Brossart squares off with Bracken County.

In the bottom half of the bracket, St. Patrick faces Augusta while Nicholas County takes on Paris.

Semifinals and championship to be played on the same day, currently set for April 17.

VOLLEYBALL

The volleyball tournament will be played at Calvary Christian this year featuring seven teams as Paris does not field a volleyball team.

Calvary the host gets a first round bye in the top half of the bracket and awaits the winner of Bishop Brossart and Nicholas County.

St. Patrick gets Bracken County in the bottom half of the bracket with Augusta and Robertson County in the other matchup.

SOCCER

Only four “A” teams field a soccer team, Paris, Calvary Christian, Bishop Brossart and St. Patrick with the tournament played at Calvary Christian’s host site this year.

Paris and Calvary are in the top half of the bracket, Brossart and St. Patrick in the bottom half with boys’ and girls’ having the same bracket draw.

Current date of the tournament is August 29.

On top of competition on the athletic field, the other aspect of the academic dream of the Classic is that of scholarship awards. In 2017-2018 a total of 53 recipients received $1,000 each to assist them in their endeavor to obtain a college education. This was awarded by the Classic toward individual scholarships. Over 500 applicants applied for theses scholarships in 2017-2018. This year a record number of applications is expected.