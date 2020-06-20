Sports on TV

Bracken County didn’t have to look too far for their next skipper of the high school baseball program.

Rob Krift has coached 14 of the 20 players on the current roster for at least the last two seasons at the middle school level and the Polar Bear brass announced him as the head coach on Tuesday.

Krift makes the jump up to the varsity level and is ready to get rolling with what will be a young and inexperienced team when the 2021 season rolls around.

“Even the seniors now in the program have seen me the last few years. I’ve gravitated towards these kids, good group of kids that I look forward to seeing on the field with me,” Krift said.

Moving into Bracken County from Campbell County over a decade ago, Krift didn’t have much of a baseball background, playing for the Camels basketball team in high school. He’s gained his experience when his son Hank started to grow up, coaching him at the t-ball level and up, Hank a rising freshman and was expected to be a contributor to the Polar Bears this past season that was canceled due to COVID-19.

On top of being the middle school coach the past couple seasons, he was an assistant with the high school staff, so will be familiar with the team when things do get rolling again.

“Baseball is our life. It’s on our television all day long,” Krift said. “I’m glad my wife is 100 percent on board with it. Lately I’ve been watching a lot of old games and really like picking up on the small details of those games. As a coach I feel like you have to be willing to learn. I’ll make mistakes and I’m willing to learn from them and make myself a better coach.”

Krift knew entering the interview process he may not have been the most experienced candidate, but has a vision laid out for the program and support from those within it.

“What I lacked in experience at the varsity level I was going to make up for in offseason prep and willingness to work with these guys. I feel good these kids will work hard for me because I’ve gained their respect since I’ve been coaching them for several years. The players, parents and grandparents were pulling for me to get the job and that was a big compliment for me,” Krift said.

Krift is optimistic this group will hit the ground running right away once play begins in 2021. He’s already organized summer workouts with them and has a hungry group ready to prove themselves.

“I’ve already had several kids asking to do more and just want it more. We want to give them the opportunity to play more, travel ball, conditioning, whatever we can get them to do,” Krift said.

The new man in charge would like to get summer baseball camps going again and while it may be a challenge to do so this year, wants to see it come to light next year. Krift knows it’s a tight-knit, rural town that wants to see good baseball and Krift is hoping to bring it to them.

“We’re hoping to bring an exciting brand. We’re trying to build off 2019 and that was them winning 20 games. Our teams will be prepared and we have a lot of young kids that are exciting to watch. Pair that with some of the rising upperclassmen we have and we feel we have a good mesh,” Krift said. “We want to make this a community team and get them behind us. I know I’m coaching varsity, but I’m coaching a program. I want to bring alumni in and include the community and make them something proud to be of. This town wants great baseball and I’ll work everyday to do it.”