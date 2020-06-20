Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Golf Coast

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Unhinged 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

BOXING

11 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (Welterweights), Mexico City

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

NBC — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBC — The Belmont Stakes: 152nd Running, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at LG

3:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — Doosan at LG

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweights), Las Vegas

RODEO

10 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

RUGBY

3 a.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Watford

9:20 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich

FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham

TENNIS

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Novak Djokovic Adria Tour: Round Robin, Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin

Sunday, June 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series

3 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City

4 p.m.

NBC — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, Salt Lake City

ESPYS

9 p.m.

ESPN — The 2020 ESPYS

ESPN2 — The 2020 ESPYS

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m.

ESPN — Doosan at LG

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

2 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United

11:10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa

2 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour, Round Robin