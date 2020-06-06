Hampton hanging it up

Timing is everything. Whether on the court or off.

For Joe Hampton, longtime coach of the Lewis County boys’ basketball program, the time was now as he announced his retirement Thursday night.

After 21 seasons, the man on the sidelines that earned the label Mr. March, is calling it a career as the longest tenured coach in the 16th Region.

“The timing was right. The fact that I’m retiring from teaching it made sense to step away from everything. To step away from coaching with everything going on and the direction we’re headed, where we ended last year, I just thought the timing was right,” Hampton said. “I know I’ll miss it, but it’s a good time to step back and take a deep breathe and do what I want to do.”

Lewis County has been home to Hampton his whole life. Born and raised and a Lion alum of the class of 1983, Hampton took over the program in 1999, 279 wins, eight district titles and two region runner-up finishes later, his legacy has been painted. The win total the most in program history by a wide margin, Gary Kidwell next with 153.

One of those region runner-up finishes came just this past season that also came with back-to-back 63rd District titles. While every season, game and practice may create memories in themselves, the last two seasons would be tough to top in Hampton’s illustrious career.

As he lost his father Don just days before the Lions started their 63rd District basketball tournament on their home floor last season, days later the Lions were able to claim the title with a 69-60 victory over Raceland, winning one for Don as Hampton missed the semifinal win over Greenup County to come back to coach the Lions in the championship.

“It was tough, bittersweet and pulled on me a little bit as well. I talked with my father just about after every game and I missed those calls with him this season. Maybe winning that wasn’t as enjoyable due to that,” Hampton said.

The Lions followed it up with a turbulent start to the season this year, starting off 3-9 before getting their grips, winning 15 of 22 including another run through the 63rd in which they prevailed through the tournament as the No. 4 seed. That was followed by a run in the 16th Region Tournament where they came up one game shy of Rupp Arena, losing to undefeated Ashland Blazer in the region final.

“This year was extremely rewarding. We went through some lows and the success and run we made at the end, it was one of the most rewarding seasons I’ve been through. To end it where we did I was content and satisfied. If we would have won that last game and couldn’t go to Rupp, our community and players would have been devastated. The way things turned out, I’m content with how it ended,” Hampton said.

The ending to the season was something Hampton strived on throughout his career. Ending the season strong, how Mr. March came into shape and 31 postseason victories later holds true. The Lions made 14 trips to the 16th Region Tournament with eight district titles in his 21 years. In the prior 21 years, they had five trips to the region tournament with one district title.

“It was never about building a record for myself. I felt like we played a very respectful schedule every year and just tried to get better as the year went on each year,” Hampton said.

Hampton isn’t the only one departing from the Lions bench, his longtime assistant James “Bo” Silvey also retiring. Silvey has been with Hampton all but one of the 21 years, building a special bond between the two as Hampton’s right-hand man. Silvey just one of many in the community that made his lengthy tenure possible.

“To be in your hometown and home county and stay this long is tough to do. I’ve had outstanding support from the community and administrators, you have naysayers as well, but the support and compliments have far outweighed that,” Hampton said. “Coach Silvey retiring with me as well, being with me all but one year we’ve built a special bond. Going out at the same time, we had a lot of discussion that it was time.”

Hampton also served as Co-Athletic Director with Josh Hughes, Hughes still assuming the role and will be joined by Jay Fite, the girls’ basketball coach.

When asked what Hampton’s plans were now with his time off?

“Nothing. Step back and take a deep breathe and do what I want to do. As a coach, it’s a hectic, exhausting pace. I’m ready to slow down a little bit,” Hampton said.

Salute, Coach Hampton. You’ve earned it.