White selected to All-State tennis team

June 3, 2020
Evan Dennison

In what’s been a long list of accolades for recent Mason County grad Haley White, she adds one more to the collection to close out her high school career.

White was named to the 2020 Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State girls’ tennis team on Tuesday. The winners were selected by the KHSTCA Board from nominations submitted by member coaches. The awards were presented to seniors who prospered in tennis during their careers and also excelled in academics and sportsmanship.

White had a standout tennis career for the Lady Royals, a two-time regional champ in doubles and a runner-up finish over the prior three seasons, her senior season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

White was going to transition into being a singles player this spring as her doubles partner Mallory Conrad graduated. She was regarded as one of the top singles players in the region heading into the 2020 season, looking to make a fourth straight state tournament.

Her next step is Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee to continue her tennis and academic career.

On top of three trips to the state tennis tourney, she’s also made three trips to the state golf tournament, twice as an individual and once with the team. She was the lone senior on the Lady Royals basketball team this season and had her best game of her career in the opening round of the 39th District Tournament this season when she went for a career-high 25 points. She would have also been a vital member of the softball team this season, trying to help the Lady Royals win their fifth straight district tournament.