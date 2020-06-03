Sports on TV

June 3, 2020

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, June 3

AUTO RACING

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 12, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN — Kiwoom at Hanwha

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — Lotte at Kia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Liga FPD: Jicaral Sercoba at Deportivo Saprissa