Sports on TV

This document, like all things with this pandemic, is fluid and subject to change. This document will be submitted to the Governor’s office to ensure approval of proposed steps for June 15 and beyond, and the membership will be updated if there are changes.

FOUNDATIONAL PRINCIPLES

BACKGROUND

•This document is intended to provide guidance for KHSAA member schools and affiliated member schools to consider with their stakeholders in designing return-to-activity protocols in accordance with state and county restrictions. It allows for a coordinated reopening following the initial stay at home orders and may also be used if conditions dictate the need for increased restrictions in the future.

•From the CDC, (May 19, 2020 in referring to its Consideration for Schools) all schools should remember that, “Implementation should be guided by what is feasible, practical, acceptable, and tailored to the needs of each community.”

•Each sports-specific list of allowances within the four segments defined thus far by the Governor are listed in the table below.

•The entirety of the content of the Governor’s original order is listed at the end of this document, and also online at https://go.aws/2XfCZy8.

•This document recognizes that throughout this pandemic, the situation has been extremely fluid, and to say it is ever-changing would be an understatement.

AUTHORITY, APPLICATION AND SPECIFIC ACTIONS

•The KHSAA, though formed as a private entity, is a state actor within the context of KRS 156.070 and 702 KAR 7:065 as the designee of the Kentucky Board of Education. On Friday, May 22, the Governor of the Commonwealth issued guidance for the restart of youth sports, including a timeline for activity for the period between June 15 and the end of June.

•While the KHSAA can autonomously act in some areas, as a state actor, it cannot override an order of the Governor without significant risk. As such, the first action of the Board wasto adopt a position statement complying with the Governor’s orders as we attempt a restart of sports and sport-activities in the Commonwealth.

•The Board of Control affirmed at its meeting on May 28 that for the periods defined within any published order of the Governor during this pandemic, all KHSAA timelines mustnot contradict and shall be congruent with such order(s).

•Monitoring of these guidelines is solely at the local level prior to the beginning on any practice periods for specific seasonal competition(i.e. normally July 15 for high schools in most fall sports, and stipulated middle schools in football as well).

•Reports of violations will be reported to local school authorities for action as a matter of institutional control, as well as, if appropriate, the KYcovid19 violation reporting hotline for further administration.

•At its meeting on May 28, 2020, the Board of Control confirmed by a unanimous vote that KRS 156.070 gives it no authority to waive the annual physical exam and confirmed that therewill be no waiver of this requirement and that all students continue to be required have such exam performed and signed by a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse, or chiropractor(if performed within the professional’s scope)prior to participation including practice.

•At its meeting on May 28, 2020, the Board of Control confirmed by majority vote to approve the waiver of Bylaw 24, Sec. 3(Dead period) for 2020 only in order to comply with the Governor’s Youth Sports order issued May 22, 2020.

IMPORTANT OF RESTARTING ATHLETIC AND SPORT-ACTIVITIES TO THE WELL BEING OF CHILDREN AND ADULTS

•The KHSAA and all state high school associations believeit is essential to the physical and mental well-being of students to return to physical activity and athletic competition.

•The KHSAA and all state high school associations recognizethat allKentuckystudents may be unable to return to –and sustain –athletic activity at the same time across the state. There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed over the next few months.

•While recognizing that district-to-districtreopening may lead to perceived inequities, the KHSAA and all state high school associations advocate for returning students to school-based athletics and activities.

•Even more important Is the strong relationship that exists between most players and their coaches, a relationship which likely has never been more important to both the athlete and the coach in light of this pandemic.

•The coach is integral in monitoring the health and well-beingof all participants and school coaches, due to their immense amount of required education and training. In order to serve as a coach, they are in a unique position to help determine if additional guidance or alternative steps are needed to ensure each participant begins the process of recovery from the physical, mental, psychological and other aspects of this pandemic.

COVID-19 GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS

•Prior to allowing use of facilities, schools and othersports organizations should review facility use agreements, especially in the areas of sanitation requirements and liability.

•Limited testing availability, lack of resources for contact tracing, and expanding knowledge of COVID-19 transmission could all result in significant changes to this guidanceand theKHSAA and all state high school associations will disseminate more information as it becomes available.

•Administrators and coaches must emphasize the need for all coaches and participants who have signs or symptoms of illness to stay home when ill to decrease risk of viral transmission. “Vulnerable individuals” are defined by the CDCas people age 65years and older and others with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.

•Current pre-season conditioning and acclimatization models assume that athletes have deconditioned during the stay at home orders. The current pandemic may result in students being deconditioned for several months. The intensity and duration of training should be moderated upon returnand thus the reason for a step-wise approach.

•Parents should be directedto all available research and guidance if they have participation questions about their sons or daughters.

•Due to the near certainty of recurrent outbreaks in the coming months, schools and othersports organizations must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate for two or more weeks while in-season.

FURTHER ACTIONS BY THE BOARD OF CONTROL

•Development of additional and future policies regarding practice and/or competition during temporary school closures, the cancellation of contests during the regular season, and parameters for the cancellation or premature ending to post-season events/competitionswill be ongoing.

•Stages and segmentsare in accordance with guidelines published by the Commonwealth of Kentuckyand are subject to change.

•At a point in time in the summer, additional decisions will be made regarding an official start for specific fall sports practices.

GENERAL GUIDANCE AREAS OF CONSIDERATION

NOTE REGARDING GYMNASIUMS

•As of this date (May 28, 2020), no openings have been allowed or announced for gymnasiums. Any reference to the opening of gyms at this time refers to fitness centers. This document will be updated when additional directives are issued by the Governor.

FACILITIES CLEANING

•Prior to an individual or groupsof individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down and sanitized (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.).

•Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap or hand sanitizer before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts.

•Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place.

•Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces.

•Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam should be covered.

•Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workoutclothing immediately upon returning to home.

ENTRANCE/EXIT STRATEGIES

•Consider strategies to prevent groups from gathering at entrances/exits to facilities to limit crossover and contact, including staggering starting/ending times.

LIMITATIONS ON GATHERINGS

•No gathering of more than 10people at a time (inside or outside)prior to June 29.•Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 5-10 students working out together weekly to limit overall exposures.•Smaller pods can be utilized for weight training.

•There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times.

•If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased to obtain a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual.

PRE-WORKOUT SCREENING

•All coaches and students should be screened daily for signs / symptoms of COVID-19 prior to participating, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4degrees should not participate and be sent home.

•Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored.

•Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to participate, should self-isolate, and contact their primary care provider or other health care professional.

•Vulnerable individuals should not supervise or participate in any workouts.

FACE COVERINGS

•State, local or school district guidelines for cloth face coverings should be strictly followedwith no deterrents against those who desire to wear them.

•Cloth face coverings should be considered acceptable.

•There is no need to require or recommend “medical grade” masks for physical activity.

•Any student who prefers to wear a cloth face covering should be allowed to do so.

•Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or others.

•Coaches, officials and other contest personnel may wear cloth face coverings at all times and are strongly encouraged to wearcloth face coverings especially whenever physical distancing is not possible. (Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm canbe used to signal in place of a traditional whistle.)

HYGIENE PRACTICES

•Wash your hands with soap andwater or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces

.•Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Avoid touching your face.

•Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.•Strongly consider using face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit

HYDRATION/FOOD

•All students must bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Food should not be shared. Hydration stations (water cows, water trough,water fountains, etc.) should not be utilized.

SPECIFIC WEIGHT ROOM GUIDANCEDURING ALL SEGMENTS

•Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff should remain the focus of each KHSAA member school and affiliated middle school. These requirements should be followed when conducting voluntary strength and conditioning sessions:

•Schools should be guided by the information contained in state guidance for fitness centers/gyms (not gymnasiums) but gyms that are permitted to reopen on June 1, listed at https://go.aws/3dcbkDL

•It is the responsibility of each KHSAA member school to comply with the above requirements.

•Each person entering the facility should have their temperature checked upon arrival with any individual with a temperature registering 100.4 degrees or above not be permitted to stay

•Hands should be washed or hand sanitizer used prior to entering the facility and touching any equipment

•Restrooms if opened should be sanitized before use and at the conclusion of the workout•2 people maximum on any one piece of equipment

•Spotters should wear a mask or cloth face covering

•Maintain social distance by being 6 feet apart

•Follow gathering CDCand state guidelines forgroups of 10 or less students

•Groups of 10 or less should be pre-determined•Once groups determined, students may not switch from one group to another

•Interaction between groups mustbe avoided

•Sessions can only include weightlifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness.

•Sport-specific drills arenot permittedunless permitted during thattime frame by the Governor’s order, and sport-specific equipment may not be used.

•Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the CDC

•Each piece of equipment should be disinfected between eachuser of the equipment

•Hands should be washed or hand sanitizer used every 30 minutes

•Any equipmentusedshould be disinfected every 30 minutes

•No shared hydrating bottles, towels, gloves, or any other personal equipment is permitted

•Coaches or other supervisory adults should wear a mask or cloth face covering