Sports on TV

June 1, 2020 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 1

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cheddar’s 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN2 — Lotte at Kia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Köln

Tuesday, June 2

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA2K League