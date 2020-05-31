Nascar Supermarket Heroes 500

Sunday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Post position in parentheses)

1. (1) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, Running

2. (23) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, Running

3. (24) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500, Running

4. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, Running

5. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 500, Running

6. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, Running

7. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, Running

8. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, Running

9. (35) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, Running

10. (36) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500, Running

11. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, Running

12. (33) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500, Running

13. (18) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford, 500, Running

14. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 500, Running

15. (17) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500, Running

16. (14) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 500, Running

17. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, Running

18. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 500, Running

19. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 500, Running

20. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500, Running

21. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, Running

22. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, Running

23. (19) Chris Buescher, Ford, 496, Running

24. (34) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 494, Running

25. (40) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 492, Running

26. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 489, Running

27. (28) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 483, Running

28. (39) BJ McLeod, Ford, 477, Accident

29. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 470, Accident

30. (30) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 456, Accident

31. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 456, Accident

32. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 375, Fuel Pressure

33. (27) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 302, Too Slow

34. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 228, Accident

35. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 228, Accident

36. (21) Tyler Reedick, Chevrolet, 228, Accident

37. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 228, Accident

38. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 203, Accident

39. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 201, Accident

40. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 199, Accident

___

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 80.338 mph.

Time of Race: 3:19:2.

Margin of victory: 0.471 seconds.

Cautions: 17 for 102 laps.

Lead changes: 30 among, 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: 21 among 7 drivers; B. Keselowski 1-62; C. Elliott 63; M. DiBenedetto 64-67; B. Keselowski 68-83; R. Blaney 84-104; C. Elliott 105-130; R. Blaney 131-169; B. Keselowski 170-203; C. Elliott 204-223; J. Logano 224; C. Elliott 225-255; D. Hamlin 256-277; K. Busch 278-329; C. Elliott 330; K. Busch 331-360; D. Hamlin 361-416; K. Busch 417-434; C. Elliott 435; D. Hamlin 436-488; C. Elliott 489-496; J. Logano 497; B. Keselowski 498-500.