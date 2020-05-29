Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 29

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Trackside Live!

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — KT at Kiwoom

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — KT at Kiwoom

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA 2K League

NFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

FS1 — eSports: EA Madden NFL Invitational 2.0

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:20 p.m.

FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Freiburg