HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Riley resigns as Bracken’s softball coach

May 28, 2020 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Bracken County will have to endure yet another coaching search.

This one moves to the softball diamond, Brad Riley announcing he resigned as the head coach late Wednesday night.

Riley was recently named head principal at Taylor Elementary School. In his two seasons with the team, the Lady Bears compiled a record of 26-23. The team entered with high hopes for the 2020 season before it was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riley’s departure makes the fifth head coach opening for the school, majority of them happening within the last few weeks. Golf, track and field, cross country, baseball and softball are all in need of a head coach at this time.

This after last summer when they named a new football, boys and girls basketball coach.

Volleyball coach Wade Smith is the longest tenured coach at the school, head coach of the program since 2007.