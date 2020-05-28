Throwback Thursday

When Molly Hester splashed 3-pointer after 3-pointer for Robertson County in her high school career, it helped her clear her mind off things.

Hester has been dealt with a lot of adversity in her life, losing her mother her sophomore year after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. The disease forcing Hester to move from Anderson County to Robertson County High School to live with her dad and step mom.

Albeit due to unfortunate circumstances, it gave Hester a chance to shine for the Lady Devils on the court, going from a school of just over 1,000 students where she may not have been given much of a chance early on in high school compared to a school with just over 100 students and in the starting lineup day one with the program.

Success as a Lady Devil is something that runs in the family genes, her older sister Michelle Smith a standout player for the school when it was known as Deming, a 2009 graduate and later going on to play for Midway University. Hester given her chance to play as a sophomore, hit the ground running for the Lady Devils and turned it into a solid three-year career, scoring 1,061 points and knocking down 227 of those mind clearing 3-pointers in those three seasons.

Now just like her older sister, Hester is taking her talents to the next level to play at Midway.

“The first time I went and visited it felt just like home. Just felt the vibe all together. My older sister playing there, wanting to be just like her and it turned a dream into a reality,” Hester said.

At first, Hester was hesitant for the move much like many high school kids would have in changing schools. In the end, she considers the move a blessing, getting the opportunity to showcase her skills.

“It was for the best. It made me the person I am today, I’ve been through a lot,” Hester said. “It gave me the opportunity to shine here and earn my spot and show people what I’m made of. People get overlooked at times a lot at a bigger school.”

Not only the opportunity, but the support system she picked up along the way has been there for the recent Robertson County grad. Smaller community means more of a family atmosphere, Robertson County possessing those traits and creating that setting for Hester.

“I luckily have the best dad and step mom anyone could ask for, but I had all kinds of people behind me that helped take care of me,” Hester said. “Robertson County is one big ole’ family, everyone loves everyone here and truly is a great community.”

Hester will head to Midway in August, assuming things are back to normal by then to start a new chapter in her life. Her focus academically will be in nursing, seeing the people who took care of her mother motivating her to pursue her career choice.

“I’ve seen people help my mom a lot and would love to give back to people that are also sick,” Hester said.

The Robertson County graduate is excited to meet her new teammates and is looking forward to all the different styles of play she’ll have to adjust to. Before she does, her days in Mount Olivet won’t be forgotten, leading the Lady Devils in scoring her senior season and averaging double-digit scoring all three years as a Lady Devil. While shooting is her specialty, hitting over 70 percent of her free throw attempts and at least 45 3-pointers every season as a Lady Devil, Hester also strives to run the offense as a point guard and making sure people are in the right places.

“I just love getting the ball down the court, setting up plays and helping everyone out while I’m out there. I just really love the game,” Hester said.

A bit undersized, she knows she’ll have to improve her defense and decision-making at the next level.

“I know my defense has to get better. I have a tendency to foul a lot and get upset mentally, so will have to work on that over the summer,” Hester said.

But Hester is looking forward to her next challenge in life, one she’s met before having to adjust to a new team and a new school, knowing that her mother will be looking down on her every step of the way.

“Before I even committed, I had my doubts. But once I committed I know my mom always told me if I start something, I need to finish it. I just couldn’t see myself not putting on another jersey or not going to another practice. I’m looking forward to exploring different types of players and seeing how other people play. There’s girls coming in from everywhere and I’m looking forward to learning from new coaches and the life lessons that come with basketball,” Hester said.