Throwback Thursday

May 28, 2020 edennison Sports 0
This week’s throwback is of Coach Eddie Sutton, who passed away earlier this week. In the fall of 1985, Coach Sutton brought his Kentucky Wildcats to the Mason County Fieldhouse for a intrasquad scrimmage to a packed house. Kirby Wright representing accepts a plaque from Coach Sutton. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

